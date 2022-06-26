Genshin Impact: Kazuha's materials, ascension resources, and pre-farming guide

Kaedehara Kazuha will finally return to feature banners in version 2.8 after disappearing for a whole year since his initial debut in Genshin Impact. Credible sources have revealed that Kazuha and Klee will have their reruns in the first half of patch 2.8.

This 5-star Anemo character is easily one of the fan-favorite characters. Additionally, Kazuha is an excellent support character with crowd control abilities. There are only two weeks in hand for players to start pre-farming for Kazuha's ascension and talent materials if they have not started yet.

Here is an easy guide for players to follow to start pre-farming for Kazuha in Genshin Impact before patch 2.8.

Guide to Kazuha's Ascension and Talent Materials in Genshin Impact

Vayuda Turquoise

Collect these for Kazuha's max ascension (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need a total of 1 sliver, 9 fragments, 9 chunks, and 6 gemstones of Vayuda Turquoise to fully ascend Kazuha to level 90 in Genshin Impact. Here is a list of bosses players can defeat to acquire the Vayuda Turquoise as a reward:

Anemo Hypostasis

Maguu Kenki

Stormbearer (Weekly Boss)

All of these bosses can be defeated and players will have to spend 40 original resins to claim the boss rewards. For Kazuha, players are recommended to farm the Vayuda Turquoise from Maguu Kenki since this boss also drops the Marionette Core, which is also required for Kazuha's ascension.

Marionette Core x 46

Players will need 46 Marionette Core, which can be claimed as a boss reward after defeating Maguu Kenki, an elite boss found in Inazuma. The elite boss has various attacking patterns where players can learn to defeat him more efficiently.

Alongside Marionette Core, the boss rewards also include the Vayuda Turquoise, which is a win-win situation for players. They can efficiently farm for two ascension materials by defating Maguu Kenki. Newer players can also take a look at this video guide that will help them defeat the character.

Sea Ganoderma x 168

Every Genshin Impact region has a local specialty which can be used as an ascension material for specific characters. In this case, Kazuha needs 168 Sea Ganoderma, which is the local specialty of Inazuma.

Players can grab these growing near sea waters and some can even be found growing underwater as well. Surprisingly, Sea Ganoderma can be found growing in land areas of Tsurumi Islands as well. Players can use the help of the above interactive map to collect the ascension material.

Treasure Hoarder Insignia

Defeating Treasure Hoarders, players can collect Insignia that is required as both Kazuha's ascension and talent level-up materials. Here is a summary of the Treasure Hoarder Insignia players will need for Kazuha's ascension:

18 x Treasure Hoarder Insignia

30 x Silver Raven Insignia

36 x Golden Raven Insignia

Players will need more of these to increase Kazuha's talent levels. Here is a summary of the total amount of Insignia's required to increase all three talents to max:

9 x Treasure Hoarder Insignia

63 x Silver Raven Insignia

114 x Golden Raven Insignia

Diligence Talent Books

Farm these on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like every other Genshin Impact character, Kazuha needs Talent Books to increase his talent levels and players will need to farm them in particular.

Here is a summary of the talent books players need for Kazuha:

Teaching of Diligence x 9

Guide to Diligence x 63

Philosophies of Diligence x 114

Players can collect these from the Taishan Mansion domain located in Jueyen Karst of the Liyue region.

Gilded Scale

Gilded Scale is a weekly boss drop reward that players can collect from the trounce domain called Beneath the Dragon-Queller. Players will have to fight a trounce boss named Azdaha in Genshin Impact to collect these.

Kazuha will need a total of 6 Gilded scales to max out each talent level. Hence, players will need 18 of these if they want to max out all talents.

