Genshin Impact Kazuha banner preparation guide: Pity, required primogems, ascension materials and more details

Genshin Impact 1.6 will feature the release of Kazuha, a character that players have been anticipating for months. This character will be the game's first native Inazuman, as a wandering samurai fleeing the region.

Players will be able to meet this character during the Midsummer Island Adventure update and even wish for him during the second banner of the 1.6 update. Players can learn all about how they should prepare for Kazuha here, including how many Primogems they will need, what ascension materials he will require, and more.

How to prepare for Kazuha in Genshin Impact 1.6:

If his banner follows the usual schedule, Kazuha will be arriving on June 30th, meaning players have around 29 days to save up wishes for the scarlet swordsman.

If players complete all of their daily commissions, this will equal around 1740 Primogems, and with many events on the way there should be plenty of opportunities for players to save up Primogems during Genshin Impact 1.6.

To successfully wish for Kazuha, players will have to take advantage of Genshin Impact's soft pity system, which begins to take effect around 75-80 wishes.

Once players reach this stage, they should be able to receive a 5-star on any banner, so preserving this soft pity is crucial if players want Kazuha. To reach soft pity, players will need around 12000 Primogems, so saving up is important.

More gameplay of Kazuha and yoo I can already see the combo potential for him I can't wait. 😎👌🏾🍁⚔️ #GenshinImpact #原神 #Kazuha pic.twitter.com/yoZEHYUUN8 — Sora Smalls (@SorasmallsSky01) May 28, 2021

Genshin Impact pity does have a 50/50 system however, and players may not get Kazuha on their first 5-star of the banner. If players get a 5-star character and their last character was also featured, there is a 50% chance that they will not receive another featured character.

So for players who wished for Eula or Zhongli, or even Klee during the future rerun, there is a chance that they will need extra Primogems for Kazuha. Luckily, if a player does get a character that isn't featured, their next 5-star is guaranteed to be the rate-up 5-star. So any players who have gotten a character like Diluc or Keqing will have Kazuha guaranteed in their future.

Kazuha's leaked ascension materials:

Genshin Impact players have luckily got an early sneak peek at the items required to ascend Kazuha to level 90, and fully max his talents. Kazuha will require Treasure Hoarder Insignias, Diligence Talent Books, and Gilded Scales from Liyue, and the new Marionette Core and Sea Ganoderma from the Midsummer Island Adventure event. Players will need to gather these materials from all over Teyvat to level up their Kazuha to max.

wait so if the sea ganoderma is time-limited that means kazuha will be the ONLY character to use ut as an ascension mat rn which means ... kazuha it-boy <3 pic.twitter.com/5n0GWg5nyr — pheia 🐑 (@allxgene) May 29, 2021

The new drops from the Midsummer Island Adventure event should be highly prioritized by players, as it is unknown how they will receive them after the event concludes.

While the Maguu Kenki is likely to reappear in Inazuma, players should definitely collect as many Sea Ganoderma as possible once the new event releases. This small plant can be found on the shorelines of islands and is collected similarly to other plants in Genshin Impact.

The Maguu Kenki will also have to be defeated several times to collect its Marionette Core - a new drop from this Genshin Impact boss. Defeating this boss will call for some great dodging, as it will enter the Phantom Stage once its HP gets too low. Players will then need to evade its phantasmal summoned allies.

Kazuha will release soon in Genshin Impact, so players who intend on wishing for him should definitely begin preparing in advance.