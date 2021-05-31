Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Barbara's summer outfit gameplay, Baal, and Kujou Sara revealed

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed a lot of new content arriving during the Midsummer Island Adventure update, including Barbara's summer outfit gameplay, the first appearance of Baal and Kujou Sara, and more.

The Midsummer Island Adventure update will be releasing in a little more than a week, on June 9th, giving players time to prepare for this big expansion to the game. These leaks show off both some of the new cosmetic additions and the game-changing storyline being shown off in this update. Players can learn about these leaks here.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Barbara skin gameplay, and Baal leaks

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed gameplay of Barbara's new Summertime Sparkle skin, and players can also get their first look at this cosmetic in action. Barbara's skin features similar animations to the original model, but with a new summery outfit that provides a refreshing take.

Players will be able to get this skin for free by completing the Echoing Tales event in Genshin Impact - an event that will take place during the 1.6 update. Players will be tasked with gathering Echoing Conches during this event, though the specifics are currently unknown.

Once this event is completed, players will be able to get this Barbara skin for free.

Genshin Impact 1.6 will also progress the story of Genshin Impact heavily by featuring the story of Kazuha - a Samurai on the run from Inazuma, who has ties to the Electro Archon, Baal. Players who watch Kazuha's first cutscene will be able to get a look at Baal and her possible retainer, Kujou Sara.

These two characters also appear in Kazuha's "About" lines, as Kazuha provides more information on the two allied characters. As players progress through the story, they are likely to come into conflict with both Baal and Kujou Sara during their travels through Inazuma, as the Kujou clan are currently confiscating Visions from any who enter the land.

The story of Genshin Impact will definitely be pushed forward if these Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks are anything to go by.

Players will have a lot of new content coming in Genshin Impact 1.6, and the update will release on June 9th. With these new storyline revelations, it is unknown just how much of an impact Baal and these new characters will have on this upcoming update.

