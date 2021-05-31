Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Major changes to Kazuha's title, constellation, and passive talent names revealed

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks are spreading like wildfire as the update draws near. Players learn more about the upcoming characters, especially Kazuha, the new 5-star Anemo Samurai from Inazuma.

Kazuha's official title, constellations, and passive talents have all had their English names revealed, along with new information released about his backstory and personality. Players can learn more about this mysterious character and his ties to the new region through this newly leaked information.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks ahead of the update

More gameplay of Kazuha and yoo I can already see the combo potential for him I can't wait. 😎👌🏾🍁⚔️ #GenshinImpact #原神 #Kazuha pic.twitter.com/yoZEHYUUN8 — Sora Smalls (@SorasmallsSky01) May 28, 2021

Kazuha is the newest announced 5-star character coming to Genshin Impact and will release as the second banner in the Midsummer Island Adventure expansion. It seems that the official translations for his abilities and talents have finally been leaked.

Kazuha's official title is Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves. This fits his maple leaf aesthetic and his ties to the Crux Fleet. Players will experience both sides of Kazuha when they play through his upcoming story in Genshin Impact 1.6.

Stream done, English in 3 hours and a bit. pic.twitter.com/1Qu7jjUNi5 — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) May 28, 2021

Kazuha's passives have also received official translations. While the actual effects remain the same, the names differ vastly.

Kazuha's first talent is now known as Cloud Strider, and it will decrease sprinting Stamina consumption by 20%.

His second talent is called Soumon Swordsmanship. It will take effect when his Elemental Skill absorbs an Element, allowing Kazuha to deal an enhanced Plunging attack of that Element.

His final talent is now called Poetics of Fuubutsu and will grant teammates a 0.04% Elemental DMG Bonus for every point of Kazuha's Elemental Mastery after he triggers a Swirl reaction.

Kazuha Constellations translated

Kazuha's constellations have also received an overall translation change, though the effects remain the same. Genshin Impact players can learn about the impact of his updated constellations below.

1: Scarlet Hills: Decreases Kazuha's Elemental Skill cooldown by 10%, using his Elemental Burst resets the cooldown of his Elemental Skill

2: Yamaraashi Tailwind: The Autumn Whirlwind field created by Kazuha's Elemental Burst will increase Kazuha's Elemental Mastery by 200 and increase the Elemental Mastery of characters within the field by 200.

3: Maple Monogatari: Increases the level of Kazuha's Elemental Skill by 3.

4: Oozora Genpou: When Kazuha's Energy is lower than 45, he can press or hold his Elemental Skill to generate 3-4 Energy for himself. When he is gliding, he gains 2 Energy per second.

5: Wisdom of Bansei: Increases the level of Kazuha's Elemental Burst by 3

6: Crimson Momiji: After using his Elemental Skill or Burst, Kazuha gains an Anemo Infusion for 5 seconds. Additionally, each point of Elemental Mastery will increase his DMG by 0.2%.

These Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have finally provided players with the proper translation for many of Kazuha's constellations and talents. Soon players will be able to get their hands on the first Inazuman character in Genshin Impact.

