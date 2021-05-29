Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream reveals Fischl, Kazuha and Klee's signature weapons: Leaked stats explained

Genshin Impact's 1.6 livestream has revealed three new signature weapons coming to the game and they seem like powerful additions to the collection of weaponry that players have access to.

These unique weapons all fit their respective characters perfectly and will provide unique stats that are likely to help players max out their potential. Two of these weapons are four stars while Kazuha's signature sword, Freedom-Sworn, is a 5-star weapon.

New signature weapons coming to Genshin Impact 1.6 revealed:

And lastly it is expected that Freedom-Sworn will make it's appearance as Kazuha's 5* Sword of choice on release.

And lastly it is expected that Freedom-Sworn will make it's appearance as Kazuha's 5* Sword of choice on release.

+10% DMG, gains stacks on Elemental Reactions. Consumes 2 stacks to give party 16% Normal/Charge/Plunge Attack DMG and 20% Attack for 12s.

These new weapons coming to Genshin Impact all have powerful effects, and the 5-star weapon, Freedom-Sworn, is definitely the strongest. This sword is perfect for Kazuha as it ascends with Elemental Mastery and gains its stacks through Elemental Reactions.

Due to Kazuha being an Anemo character, he will dish out plenty of Elemental Reactions, and with his Elemental Mastery scaling he will gain a lot of damage with the additional stats provided by the sword. This weapon also boosts Normal and Plunge Attack damage, which is great for Kazuha, who is currently one of the only sword wielders who utilizes Plunge Attacks regularly.

Dodoco Tales in Genshin Impact 1.6

[1.6] Dodoco Tales - 4* Catalyst



A reward from the Ludi Harpastum Event chain.



Note: Description and Skill Name are not yet available.

[1.6] Dodoco Tales - 4* Catalyst

A reward from the Ludi Harpastum Event chain.

Note: Description and Skill Name are not yet available.

Subject to change.

The Dodoco Tales is a new 4-star Catalyst that will be acquired through events on the new Midsummer Island Event. Players will most likely be able to gain Refinements for this weapon as well, making this a powerhouse for F2P players. This weapon will increase Charged Attack DMG by 16% at refinement 1 and increase ATK by 8% on a successful Charged Attack hit.

That makes this weapon very strong on most Catalyst users like Klee, as they will Charged Attack often. This weapon does ascend with ATK%, which can lower its viability as Crit stats are so heavily desired in weapons, but it remains to be seen how powerful this will be.

Mitternachts Waltz in Genshin Impact 1.6

Also via HHW, a new 4* Bow Mitternacht's Waltz

Passive: Evernight Duet

Also via HHW, a new 4* Bow Mitternacht's Waltz

Passive: Evernight Duet

Normal Attack hits on opponents increase Elemental Skill DMG by 20% for 5s. Elemental Skill hits on opponents increase Normal Attack DMG by 20% for 5s.

The Mitternacht Waltz seems to be the perfect weapon for Fischl, at least appearance-wise. This weapon matches her aesthetic exactly, and it even has a name to match the engimatic Mondstadt character.

This weapon will provide a buff that increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20% after landing Normal Attack hits on opponents. Elemental Skill hits on opponents will increase Normal Attack DMG, which means this weapon synergizes very well with Fischl's kit, especially for a Physical DPS Fischl.

These powerful new weapons will definitely provide a lot of use to players when the Genshin Impact 1.6 update releases. Players will want to get their hands on as many of these weapons as possible, and completing events seems like the fastest way to do so.

