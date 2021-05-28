How to get 300 free Primogems from Genshin Impact redeem codes today: All regions

Genshin Impact has completed its 1.6 update livestream, and brand new Primogem redeem codes have been released, allowing players to get 300 free Primogems.

Players can redeem these codes by heading to either the in-game redemption center or miHoYo's Genshin Impact code redemption page here. These redemption codes are no doubt one of the most valuable parts of any Genshin Impact livestream as they allow players to get their hands on rare resources easily.

Players can learn about these new codes and get their hands on 300 free Primogems by reading here.

Genshin Impact 1.6 Livestream redemption codes

Genshin Impact has released three new redemption codes during their 1.6 livestream, and they all work regardless of a player's region. Players can input these codes and receive 300 free Primogems and several other rewards.

The codes are as follows:

WTNTBYSZJNRD: 100 Primogems 8A6ABHTH2N9Z: 100 Primogems UTNBBGSZ3NQM: 100 Primogems

Ending the Livestream with Kazuha Art

How to use Genshin Impact 1.6 redemption codes

(Redemption Code menu in Genshin Impact)

Players can input these codes into their choice of redemption site, whether that be through miHoYo's official Genshin Impact redemption site here or through the in-game redemption feature. To access the in-game feature, players can head to their settings menu within Genshin Impact and click Redeem Codes. From there, they simply have to input these three codes to grab these 300 free Primogems.

(Mailbox in Genshin Impact containing rewards)

After each code is used, players will receive an in-game email with 100 Primogems attached, and they can claim all to snag an easy 300 Primogems.

Players can also head to the Genshin Impact redemption site and insert the codes manually there. They will also receive the in-game mail to collect their Primogems.

Players should take advantage of these Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream redemption codes before they expire, as they have 24 hours to input them, and they can only be used once per account.

As players won't want to miss out on 300 free Primogems, they should definitely make sure to input these codes as soon as they have the opportunity.

The Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream revealed plenty of information about the upcoming additions to the game, and the redemption codes are always a welcome bonus for any players who tune in.

