Cyno in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the mysterious character so far

Genshin Impact has a large roster of upcoming characters and Cyno is one of the most anticipated. Cyno has made his appearance in both the webtoon of Genshin Impact and the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview, and he has captured the attention of many players.

He has strong ties to the future story of Genshin Impact as a scholar from the region coming after Inazuma, and he is certain to make an appearance during the player's travels through Sumeru. While Cyno will most likely not be playable for quite a while, players can still learn a lot about this new character here.

Who is Cyno in Genshin Impact:

Cyno is a student in the Sumeru Academia, which is an Academy located in the region of Wisdom, Sumeru. This is the same place that Lisa did her studies, proving that it is a place of highly skilled students and teachers. Players who focus on the in-game story may have missed out on the introduction to this character as he has made his sole appearance in the Webtoon of Genshin Impact.

Cyno appears in the Webtoon to help defend his friend Collei, who requires aid while traveling through Mondstadt. In the Webtoon, Cyno uses his mastery of spells and magic to defend his friend from harm, while in the trailer, he is shown using a polearm.

Genshin Impact typically has its magic users using a catalyst, so it will be interesting to see how Cyno performs in-game. His element is currently unknown, as it has yet to show up during his appearances, though it is possible that he will use Dendro, as Sumeru is the region of Dendro.

When will Cyno release in Genshin Impact:

Cyno is slated to release during the Sumeru chapter of the Genshin Impact story, and as such, his release is likely far off. Players are just starting to get acquainted with the Inazuma storyline, and this new region will likely progress for a few patches before any Sumeru content begins.

However, Cyno has been known to travel around in the story, and he could pop up during the player's travels. There is a chance that he will appear during an event, similar to how Scaramouche made an appearance far earlier in the story. Players will just have to keep their eyes peeled for this enigmatic student of Sumeru.

Cyno is definitely one of the most interesting upcoming Genshin Impact characters, and hopefully, players will get a better look at him soon.