Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Dendro, Baizhu and YaoYao so far

The Dendro Element is one of the most anticipated additions to Genshin Impact, as it has yet to be released for players to use.

There have been several characters in the files of Genshin Impact who utilize the Dendro element, but as of update 1.6, they are still unavailable for use. Players who are fans of the seventh element in Genshin Impact may be disappointed by its current unavailability, but things may change in further updates.

Players can learn more about these characters here, along with what is known about Dendro currently.

Also read: Is Eula the best DPS character in Genshin Impact?

Dendro characters in Genshin Impact:

The most well known Dendro user in Genshin Impact is Baizhu. This character has made appearances in the story of Liyue and is the mysterious doctor who takes care of Qiqi and the Bubu Pharmacy. Baizhu carries a Dendro vision, and while it is currently unconfirmed what weapon he will use in battle, most signs point to him using a catalyst in combat.

Baizhu is a frail man who is seeking to prolong his life and cure the diesease that is sapping his strength, and as Dendro is an element that relates to life and growth, it makes sense that he would utilize that element. He is a doctor researching new information, though his shadiness has drawn ire from some of the other residents of Liyue, especially Hu Tao.

🍃Yao Yao🍃



(Footage is from the first Genshin Closed Beta and does not represent any upcoming content.)



Very special thanks to @dimbreathjr for this :)#GenshinImpact #原神 #YaoYao pic.twitter.com/DeZoHhfPdl — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) March 15, 2021

YaoYao is another Dendro character who has made an appearance in the files of Genshin Impact, and while she has yet to make an official appearance in the story, she has been featured in official artwork and in-character voicelines.

YaoYao is Xiangling's disciple in cooking, and has also worked as an assistant for Ganyu, making her quite the resourceful character. While her own official story is currently unknown, it is likely that her story also ties to growth and life.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaked skin for Jean to be locked behind paywall, according to new leaks

Dendro lore in Genshin Impact:

(Image via Mihoyo)

Sumeru is the region of Dendro in Teyvat, and players will be headed there after the Inazuma story concludes. Players will meet new characters like Cyno and the Dendro Archon, and are likely to be involved in a story involving the Sumeru Academia, as Sumeru is currently ruled by the God of Wisdom.

Sumeru is a land of deserts and rainforests, and Dendro will be perfect for players to revitalize the land and take advantage of the leafy terrain. Players will be able to utilize Dendro with their Traveller once this new region releases, so players don't have to wait too much longer to wield Dendro themselves.

Also read: How to use elemental resonance in Genshin Impact to deal more damage

As the seventh element in Genshin Impact, Dendro has yet to become playable, but as the game progresses, players will definitely get their hands on this new power.