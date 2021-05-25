How to use elemental resonance in Genshin Impact to deal more damage

Genshin Impact players may not be aware of this easy way to boost overall damage and even enable certain compositions to become incredibly powerful.

Taking advantage of elemental resonance is a huge part of team compositions in Genshin Impact, and players should utilize this feature to maximize their teams' outputs. With many elemental resonance effects available, players can choose the one that best fits their team and provides the best buff for their playstyle.

Understanding elemental resonances can be the key to completing difficult challenges in Genshin Impact. Players can read more about the elemental resonance system below.

Elemental Resonance buffs in Genshin Impact:

There are many elemental resonances in Genshin Impact, and they each provide a different buff to the player's team. These resonances take effect when a player has two characters with the same element in a single team, and players can have up to two elemental resonances running at the same time.

Some provide vastly greater effects than others, so players should be mindful of the elements that make up their teams. Here is a list of the current elemental resonances in Genshin Impact:

1. 2 Pyro gives Fervent Flames, decreases time affected by Cryo by 40% and increases Attack by 25%.

2. 2 Hydro gives Soothing Water, decreases time affected by Pyro by 40% and increases healing by 30%.

3. 2 Anemo gives Impetuous Winds, decreases stamina consumption by 15% and increases movement speed by 10%. It also decreases skill cooldown time by 5%.

4. 2 Cryo gives Shattering Ice, decreases time affected by Electro by 40% and increases crit rate against enemies affected by Cryo by 15%.

5. 2 Electro gives High Voltage, decreases time affected by Hydro by 40%, Superconduct, Overloaded, and Electro-Charged have a 100% chance to generate an Electro particle.

6. 2 Geo gives Enduring Rock, Increases shield strength by 15%, characters protected by a shield will have the following special characteristics: DMG dealt increased by 15%, dealing DMG to enemies will decrease their Geo RES by 20% for 15s.

7. 4 different elements: Protective Canopy which gives All Elemental RES +15% and Physical RES +15%.

Which elemental resonance is best:

Determining which elemental resonance players should choose is mostly based on the team composition they are creating. The strongest resonances are definitely Pyro and Geo, as they provide insane buffs to the entire party. If players are attempting to squeeze any resonances into their team, they should definitely go for one of those two.

However, players who are utilizing a Cryo main DPS should absolutely make sure they take advantage of the Cryo resonance, as it will provide a huge 15% buff to their Crit rate. This will boost damage significantly, allowing for easier crits.

Hydro has the least impactful resonance, as healing currently isn't as necessary in Genshin Impact. Anemo, on the other hand, has niche benefits, and while it can definitely be useful, players don't need to go out of their way to include it.

Elemental resonances are an important part of Genshin Impact and players should make sure to take advantage of their powerful buffs. These buffs can result in huge damage increases for an entire team, making coordinating elements a big part of Genshin Impact.

