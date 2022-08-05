Genshin Impact Dendro reactions: Bloom, Spread, Burgeon and Hyperbloom explained

Dendro is an exciting new skill that will be introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0, yet that also means players will have to learn all about the new Elemental Reactions. The only Elemental Reaction currently in the live version of the game is Burning, meaning that ones will have to get used to the new ones like:

Aggravate

Bloom

Burgeon

Catalyze

Hyperbloom

Quicken

Spread

That's quite a handful to get used to, but thankfully, there is plenty of information to share regarding these new Dendro reactions. The most useful one to check out first is the upcoming infographic.

Explaining Genshin Impact's new Dendro Elemental reactions

A great primer of what to expect (Image via u/Trass84)

The above infographic is an incredibly helpful way to visualize all of the new Dendro Elemental Reactions found in Genshin Impact 3.0. However, there are some minor errors in it, so here is a quick summary of all the Dendro reactions, including new information found outside of this handy infographic:

Aggravate: Adds flat Electro damage (Includes Electro on an enemy affected by Quicken)

Adds flat Electro damage (Includes Electro on an enemy affected by Quicken) Bloom: Creates a seed that reactions with other Elements (Includes Hydro)

Creates a seed that reactions with other Elements (Includes Hydro) Burning: Damage over time (Includes just Pyro)

Damage over time (Includes just Pyro) Burgeon: AOE Dendro DMG (Includes Hydro and then Pyro)

AOE Dendro DMG (Includes Hydro and then Pyro) Hyperbloom: Creates a homing projectile (Includes Electro on top of the regular Bloom Seed)

Creates a homing projectile (Includes Electro on top of the regular Bloom Seed) Quicken: Debuffs an enemy to be weaker to either Dendro or Electro, depending on which element triggers the reaction (Includes Electro)

Debuffs an enemy to be weaker to either Dendro or Electro, depending on which element triggers the reaction (Includes Electro) Spread: Adds Flat Dendro DMG (Includes Dendro on an enemy affected by Quicken)

The "Spread" reaction shown in this infographic describes what Hyperbloom actually does. The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.0 leak confirms that statement. Similarly, Hyperbloom does not involve Hydro being added to the Bloom Seed, as the infographic states.

This video more evidently displays how some of these Elemental Reactions work. It even includes brief text on the bottom right, making it clearer for readers to see. It starts with Bloom before proceeding to Burgeon and then finally showing off Hyperbloom for viewers to witness.

Basically, both Hyperbloom and Burgeon revolve around Bloom. The next video leak is similar in that there are several reactions that revolve around one specific Elemental Reaction. Down below is a video showcase featuring how Aggravate and Spread rely on Quicken in the same vein that Burgeon and Hyperbloom rely on Bloom.

Similarly, some readers might be confused by the difference between Aggravate and Spread. The above video shows that it practically boils down to which element (Dendro or Electro) reacts with an enemy affected by Quicken (formally known as Catalyze).

It can be confusing to some players, especially since Genshin Impact has never introduced a new Element before, let alone so many new Elemental Reactions all at once.

It is worth mentioning that everything is subject to change. For instance, the specific names used in this article may be altered in the final version that players will see in Genshin Impact 3.0. It might take some time to get used to all of these new Elemental Reactions, but that's something some Travelers have wanted for a long time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far