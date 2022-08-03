When will Sumeru come out in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact officials have already uploaded three Sumeru Preview Teasers revealing tons of information about the terrain, new enemies, and new characters. Patch 3.0 will be a major update introducing Sumeru as a new playable region and tons of new additions to the game, from elemental reactions to new weapons.

With all these Preview Teaser videos, Sumeru will officially be released globally on August 24, 2022. Hopefully, the date and more will be officially announced in the 3.0 Special Program, which is expected to premiere on August 12 or August 13, 2022.

Here is everything players need to know about Sumeru and its release date in Genshin Impact.

Release date of Patch 3.0 and Sumeru in Genshin Impact

Based on the latest official announcements, Genshin Impact fans will have to wait until August 24, 2022, for Sumeru to be released. The 2.8 Special Program announced Sumeru's global release for patch 3.0, among other news. Sumeru will be the next stop for Travelers to progress further in their journey.

This is also where Genshin Impact will introduce the last missing Dendro element into the game mechanics for fans to try and enjoy. The new Dendro element will bring new elemental reactions, which will play a major role in team composition and will define a new meta.

As many may have already guessed, patch 3.0 and the Sumeru region will be released together, but fans will have to complete some sort of quest to reach Sumeru.

Fans will find Rainforest and Desert in Sumeru (Image via Genshin Impact)

The official YouTube channel of Genshin Impact has already educated the community enough about Sumeru and its terrain. Sumeru is a larger region than Liyue, which has been divided into a few parts.

The release of patch 3.0 will allow fans to explore the rainforest of Sumeru, while patch 3.1 is expected to unlock the desert part of Sumeru.

Everything officially known about Sumeru coming in patch 3.0

As of today, there are three Sumeru Preview Teaser and Drip marketing posts in Tighnari, Dori, and Collei. Each Sumeru Preview Teaser explains one aspect related to Sumeru.

Sumeru will introduce the Dendro element and new reactions along with it. Bloom and Catalyze are the new Dendro reactions that will be added to the game when patch 3.0 is released.

While Bloom is caused when Dendro and Hydro react with each other, Catalyze reactions can be caused when Electro and Dendro react with each other. The new Dendro region will also introduce new methods to traverse Sumeru. Additionally, the new regions will also be a habitat for new types of animals, resources, and enemies.

Many new Sumeru characters have been officially introduced that will debut in future updates. Patch 3.0 will be introducing three new Sumeru characters as well. Here is a quick rundown of them:

Tighnari (5-star): Dendro Bow

Collei (4-star): Dendro Bow

Dori (4-star): Electro Bow

Overall, players can expect to have tons of fun exploring the new region, farming resources, solving puzzles, and, most importantly, summoning new characters to try new reactions.

