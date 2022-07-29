New Genshin Impact Sumeru teaser introduces Nahida, Cyno, Nilou, Dehya, and Al Haitham

Genshin Impact dropped yet another Sumeru teaser on July 29, but this time featuring multiple new characters. This action sends the community into another wave of excitement as more upcoming new characters will become playable.

In the teaser, there are six characters introduced all at once, with Tighnari being the only known Sumeru character from the previous announcement. This article will mention all the new characters in Genshin Impact Sumeru, namely Nahida, Cyno, Nilou, Dehya, and Al Haitham.

All new characters in the upcoming Genshin Impact Sumeru: Nahida, Cyno, Nilou, Dehya and Al Haitham

During the first few minutes of the new Genshin Impact teaser, the developer explained more about the concept of Sumeru. It is a nation that treasures wisdom, with the affairs of the state handled by an organization called the Akademiya.

The introduction of new characters was mentioned during the last few seconds before the video ended.

Alhaitham

Alhaitham in the Sumeru teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

The first new character introduced in the teaser is Alhaitham, a person Travelers will meet by chance in Port Ormos. He is also from Haravatat in the Akademiya. During a split second of the video, players can spot a Dendro vision on his left shoulder, indicating that he wields the said power.

Dehya

Dehya in the Sumeru teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

The next character is Dehya, a dark-skinned character sporting what looks like a cat ear. Considering Genshin Impact already has Gorou, Diona, Yae Miko, and Tighnari with similar ears, the community expects that Dehya is also the same case and possesses certain animal blood through her veins.

Travelers can also spot a Pyro vision dangling from her belt that suits her overall design, with fiery red clothes.

Nilou

Nilou in the Sumeru teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Then, Travelers have Nilou, who is said to have gone off the beaten path. Although Sumeru is a land that values rationality and wisdom, Nilou chose to pursue art and dance. She is a mysterious one as her Vision can't be seen clearly from the teaser.

The community predicted her to be either a Hydro character, based on the blue linings on her clothes and necklace, or a Pyro character from her glowing red hair.

Nahida

Nahida in the Sumeru teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Very little information was released during the introduction of the little girl called Nahida, with the exception of her name and dubbed as a mysterious girl. Nahida is also another case of an unknown vision holder as the shot is too far away, and no Vision can be seen on her. But judging from the color choices of her clothes, players can expect her to be a Dendro character.

Cyno

Cyno in the Sumeru teaser (Image via Hoyoverse)

The last formally introduced character is Cyno, who is called The General Mahamatra. Fortunately, players can spot his Vision around his belt: Electro vision. In addition to the polearm-looking spear, the community predicts him to be an Electro polearm user.

It is worth remembering that each new character in Sumeru, including Tighnari, Dori, and Collei, was never mentioned of their rarity. Players can only wait for the next Genshin Impact livestream for more official information.

