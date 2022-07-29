5 best Genshin Impact teams to use against Ruin Serpent in the Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact players despise the Ruin Serpent at large, so it's worth looking at good team comps that can deal with it in the Spiral Abyss. Travelers will fight it in the second half of Floor 12's third chamber, so a team comp also has to fight:

The Kairagi and Nobushi wave

One Ruin Grader, two Ruin Cruisers, two Ruin Destroyers, and one Ruin Scout

These two waves aren't hard to deal with, so it won't be too limiting when it comes to team comps. Defeating the Ruin Serpent isn't hard by itself either, but it can be excruciatingly annoying when players are under a time limit, and the dastardly boss keeps running away from them. Thus, high DPS is a must-have for completing the Spiral Abyss.

Five team comps to use against Genshin Impact's Ruin Serpent on Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss

5) Heizou + Xingqiu + Fischl + Beidou

The above video's second team is very F2P-friendly, as it doesn't include any 5-star characters. All of the 4-star characters in it are easy to obtain, especially since Heizou was featured on Kazuha and Klee's recent reruns. This isn't the strongest team to use, but its ability to defeat the Spiral Abyss's hated Ruin Serpent in almost two minutes makes it worthwhile to mention.

Sucrose can fit in as a substitute for Heizou for players who failed to pull him (or skipped the reruns). Alternatively, they could replace Beidou with Lisa.

Genshin Impact players who want stronger teams that have some 5-star characters on the second team should check out the upcoming team comps.

4) Hu Tao + Zhongli + Fischl + Beidou

This team is a variation of the previous team comp, except it features Hu Tao and Zhongli. These two 5-star characters perfectly complement each other. Zhongli's defensive utility helps support Hu Tao's high-risk and high-reward playstyle, making this team more than capable of defeating the Ruin Serpent quickly.

It also focuses on the Overload Elemental Reaction, which isn't hard to perform, thanks to Beidou and Fischl's easy application of Electro.

3) Ganyu + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

There are plenty of videos showing Ganyu completing Genshin Impact 2.8's Spiral Abyss solo, but not everybody can effectively do that. However, putting Ganyu in a decent team is much more achievable, which is what this team highlights. It will be very similar to the upcoming teams in this article, except this particular team focuses on Ganyu rather than a full-on National Team.

Starting off with the following Elemental Bursts in this order makes defeating the Spiral Abyss's Ruin Serpent quite simple in Genshin Impact 2.8:

Ganyu Bennett Kazuha Xiangling

Afterward, players can focus on using Ganyu's Charged Attacks.

2) Kazuha National

When in doubt, just use Kazuha to beat the Spiral Abyss easily. Likewise, National Teams have been strong for a very long time now, so it's not surprising that Kazuha, Bennett, Xingqiu, and Xiangling all mesh well together. All four characters are regularly among the most used in the Spiral Abyss, and this particular team comp is safe to use.

Three of the members of this Genshin Impact team comp are 4-star characters and are easy to obtain. The only tricky part is getting Kazuha, but his rerun just happened in Genshin Impact 2.8. Therefore, it's a very F2P-friendly team that most people can reliably use to beat this hated enemy in about two minutes.

1) Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi

This particular team comp isn't F2P-friendly, but readers can check out this impressive speedrunning video of a player utterly destroying the Ruin Serpent. It's a bit cathartic, although it requires four specific 5-star characters to pull off effectively.

Ayaka and Shenhe work fantastically together, especially since the latter character helps bolster the former character's insane damage output. Kokomi is a terrific healer in case things go rough for the player and can also apply Hydro very well for any permafreeze shenanigans on the floors prior to the encounter with the Ruin Serpent.

Kazuha is amazing for most team comps in Genshin Impact. And unsurprisingly, he works phenomenally here. Many Ayaka mains have also rolled for Shenhe, and Kazuha's recent banner does make it somewhat plausible to achieve. In this team, Kokomi could be replaced by another Hydro user like Mona.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the Ruin Serpent is a boring enemy to fight? Yes No 0 votes so far