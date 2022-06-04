How to unlock and defeat Ruin Serpent in Genshin Impact: Weaknesses and abilities explained

With every new patch update, new characters are introduced in Genshin Impact and players summon for them. The latest patch update has brought in Yelan as the new 5-star character who uses Hydro vision and has mastery over the bow.

Players will need resources for the ascension of Yelan and Ruin Fangs is one of the most important ascension materials they need to farm. Ruin Fang can be obtained from Ruin Serpents, a new normal boss that was added in the Underground Mines of The Chasm in the previous patch 2.6 update.

The following article will cover how players can unlock and defeat the Ruin Serpent in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to unlock and defeat Ruin Serpent located in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/67…



#GenshinImpact After completing the World Quest "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering," the Underground Mines area of The Chasm will become available. Let's take a look at the new gameplay for the Underground Mines.See Full Details >>> After completing the World Quest "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering," the Underground Mines area of The Chasm will become available. Let's take a look at the new gameplay for the Underground Mines.See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/67…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ttHcaeJR7s

Ruin Serpent is the latest normal boss added to Genshin Impact in the previous patch 2.6 update when the Chasm was introduced as a newly playable region. Players will have to complete "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering" World Quests which will unlock the the underground mines of the Chasm.

Story continues below ad

Ruin Serpent can be found in the Serpent's Cave, which is located on the western part of The Chasm: Underground Mines. Like every ruin automaton, Ruin Serpent tends to have more resistance against physical attacks. It has over 70% resistance against physical attacks and 10% resistance against other elements.

Players can follow this video guide that will help players complete the World Quest requirement to unlock the underground mines of Chasm to fight against Ruin Serpent boss.

Genshin Impact: Abilities and weaknesses of Ruin Serpent explained

Story continues below ad

Players will need the Lumenstone Adjuvant to fight effectively against Ruin Serpent. When players engage the Ruin Serpent with their Lumenstone Adjuvant equipped, the energy stored in the gadget will be reduced to 2.

Fortunately, there is an incredible hack to bypass this, all players have to do is equip the Lumenstone Adjuvant after the fight starts. This method has been proven to by-pass the initial energy drain.

Apart from slithering around the area and charging towards the characters, Ruin Serpent will often summon dark mud called Oozing Concentration. Ruin Serpent can draw power from Oozing Concentration to perform more powerful attacks. Players can choose to clear these concentrations using the Blooming Light of their Lumenstone gadget once they have spawned. However, there is a more effective way to do it.

Story continues below ad

Clear the oozing concentration with the help of their Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget while Ruin Serpent is drawing power from them to temporarily paralyze the boss. This will give players a good amount of time to defeat the boss or reduce a huge chunk of its health.

Best team composition to defeat Ruin Serpent

Here is a list of Do's and Don'ts that players need to follow to defeat the Ruin Serpent effectively:

Avoid Physical Team, Use Elemental based teams instead

Team must have a Claymore or Geo user to break crystals to recharge the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget

Team should have atleast a healer or shielder

Story continues below ad

Team composition does not matter as long as players have hard-hitting DPS or well-built characters in their accounts. However, for beginners who are still collecting new characters and have yet to build their characters completely, they need to follow well-balanced teams to defeat Ruin Serpent in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far