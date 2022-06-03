Genshin Impact 2.7 reveals more about the Fatui Harbinger 'Regrator'

The new Archon Quest in Genshin Impact version 2.7 reveals a snippet of a member of Fatui Harbingers called 'Regrator.' In addition, there is also a piece of information regarding this mysterious individual in Yelan's Story.

Regrator is merely an alias for the Fatui Harbinger, as he is also known as Pantalone. He is the Ninth of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers, the leaders of the Fatui, and the one who reports directly to the Tsaritsa.

The Ninth Fatui Harbingers Pantalone 'Regrator' in Genshin Impact

First of all, it is important to know that Pantalone and Regrator are the same person. Some localizations of Yelan's Story Quest substituted "Pantalone" for "Regrator," implying that Regrator is Pantalone's alias, similar to how "Childe" is Tartaglia's.

Regrator was born into a poor family and never had the opportunity to acquire a Vision. This made him wonder why gods had such power over so many parts of life, and it instilled in him a strong desire to amass money for himself.

Andrei's dialogue inside the Northland Bank (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, Pantalone is in charge of Snezhnaya's economic policies. He was also named at Goth in Mondstadt as the person who reserved the entire Goth Grand Hotel for the Fatui's exclusive use.

Landa's idle quotes in Wangshu Inn (Image via HoYoverse)

"Hmm, this could be an obstacle for Pantalone..."

Landa's spoken idle statement implies he is Pantalone's agent, and the large business deal he nearly lost in World Quest 'Big Business' was almost certainly something Pantalone was personally involved in.

Landa could possibly be the Snezhnayan spy sent to Mondstadt under the pretense of a Snezhnayan merchant to destroy the city's wine economy, but who eventually fled after witnessing Noelle's overly-dutiful character.

Yelan's story after reaching Friendship Level 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside Yelan's Profile 'The Fascinating Bracelet and the Whitesilk Mantle,' it also mentions about Regrator. Players can only unlock this information after reaching Friendship Level 4 with Yelan.

It is said that when Yelan penetrated Pantalone's secret trade channel and removed the goods as payback for the bracelet she lost in the same operation, Pantalone lost a highly precious robe that was supposed to be his gift to The Tsaritsa.

The meaning of Pantalone and Regrator alias in Genshin Impact

The 9th Fatui Harbinger (Image via HoYoverse, Venetian Mask)

Pantalone's alias in Genshin Impact, like the other Harbingers', is inspired by a stock figure in commedia dell'arte, an Italian theatre in which characters wear masks to indicate their part in the story. "Pantalone" is a shrewd businessman who makes use of his high social status to interfere with others and disrupt their operations.

Meanwhile, a regrator is a person who buys products from a market and then resells them at a higher price in the same (or neighboring) market.

Apart from "Childe" Tartaglia, "Regrator" Pantalone is the only other Harbinger in Genshin Impact where both the original Chinese text and the English localization have a distinction between his commedia dell'arte name and his pseudonym.

