New Genshin Impact Redeem Code to get 60 free Primogems after 2.7 update

While players are enjoying all the content that has arrived with the latest update of Genshin Impact, sources have revealed that a new redeem code has surfaced online.

Players can claim this redeem code to get free Primogems and other rewards. Collecting Primogems is hard unless players decide to spend real-life money in-game. Hence, random redeem codes such as this one are always welcomed by the community.

The following article will disclose the new redeem code added to Genshin Impact and how to redeem it.

Genshin Impact: New Redeem Code to claim 60 Primogems after the release of patch 2.7

As of June 1, multiple credible sources have shared a new redeem code that players can redeem to claim free primogems and other rewards. Here is the latest redeem code:

MTNUJBXDD72R

Players can redeem this newly shared redeem code to retrieve the following rewards:

Primogems x 60

Adventurer Experience Book x 5

There is no information mentioned in the sources regarding the expiry of the redeem code. Hence, players are advised to claim this code as soon as possible at their convenience. Once claimed, the rewards will be sent to the in-game mailbox. The rewards will expire within 29 days if not claimed from the mailbox by the players.

Redeeming codes to claim free rewards in Genshin Impact patch 2.7

There are two methods for players to redeem codes to claim rewards in Genshin Impact:

Method 1: Use official redemption site

Method 2: Use in-game redeem now feature

Method 1: Official Redemption Site

Official redemption site to redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can utilize the first method and use the code in Genshin Impact's official redemption site made for redeeming codes. Visit the official redemption site by clicking on this link.

Enter your miHoYo login credentials and select the correct server region. The official site will automatically locate the player's account from the server. Once all of these steps are complete, players can manually type or paste the new redeem code and click on the redeem button to receive the rewards through the in-game mailbox.

Method 2: In-game "Redeem Now" feature

The second method requires players to use the redeem code in-game through settings. Genshin Impact has added a "Redeem Now" feature in the settings option.

Press ESC or click on Paimon's icon located in the top left corner of the screen to open Paimon's Menu. Players can find the settings option in the bottom left corner of the menu. For visual reference, look for the gear icon in the menu to find the settings option quickly and click on it.

Settings option in Paimon's Menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Players need to look for a category called "Accounts" and click on it. They will find three additional things after entering the "Accounts" category in settings:

User Code

Redeem Code

Privacy Policy

Select the second "Redeem Code" setting to open a new dialogue box where players can manually type or paste the new redeem code. Click on 'Exchange' after entering the correct code.

