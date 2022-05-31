Genshin Impact 2.7 patch notes: New characters, Spiral Abyss, Archon quests and more

Genshin Impact 2.7 is bringing a lot of new things for players to experience, including new characters, quests, events, and more. This update has been long awaited by fans thanks to a huge delay, and now it has almost arrived.

Those who have been waiting patiently will definitely want to check out the patch notes, as they cover everything coming in the new update.

Fans can find a list of what's coming during the 2.7 update here, along with a rundown of much of the patch changes and more.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Patch notes reveal new content

Genshin Impact 2.7's patch notes reveal a ton of the game's upcoming content, and players can look forward to an event full of story quests and more. Those who have been waiting for a continuation of The Chasm's storyline won't be disappointed, as this update looks to focus on delving deeper into the mysterious cavern near Liyue.

There is a lot coming during the update, and players can find the most important elements below.

New banners and characters

The most important thing to many players is the game's latest set of banners, and they may be surprised to see who is coming during the latest update. The first set of banners during the update will feature Yelan, the newest 5-star Hydro character, and the return of Xiao, a 5-star Anemo main DPS who can dish out a ton of damage.

The second banner of Genshin Impact 2.7 will feature the return of Arataki Itto, along with the debut of Kuki Shinobu.

New weapons

Two new weapons will be introduced during the update, and both of them are bows. The first bow is a 5-star weapon named the Aqua Simulacra, and it is Yelan's signature weapon.

This bow can deal a ton of damage, and is perfect for Yelan's off-field playstyle. The second weapon is a bow named the Fading Twilight, and it is an event reward weapon that is great for F2P supports.

New events and quests

The Perilous Trail event is an exciting new event that ties into the game's newest Archon Quest that deals with the Chasm. They will need to complete the quests and events in conjunction to progress the story. Furthermore, they will learn a ton about Yelan and more about the lost Yaksha.

These quests will provide a deep insight into the history of Liyue, and fans who love the lore won't want to miss out.

One will also be able to partake in a story quest featuring the new 5-star character Yelan, and it will likely delve deeper into her character and her backstory. Yelan is one of the most mysterious characters that has been revealed so far, and fans will want to learn more about her through this quest.

A new hangout quest for Kuki Shinobu has also been revealed, and will focus on her and the Arataki Gang.

Spiral Abyss changes

The Spiral Abyss will feature some changes during the 2.7 update, as Floor 11's Ley Line Disorder swaps to focus on boosting the DMG dealt by Claymore wielders.

The phases of this update will also boost effects after characters utilize Elemental Skills, and it seems like they are well suited to help characters like Yelan deal even more damage in the Abyss.

Other changes

Other miscellaneous changes during the update will include:

Several Daily Commissions have had their difficulty reduced

The Battle Pass has been optimized to carry over progress between version updates

Certain Expeditions have had their rewards changes

Added indicators to help players optimize their characters

Several bug fixes have also been added, and Genshin Impact players will be compensated for them with additional Primogems after the update.

Genshin Impact 2.7 is almost here, and fans won't want to miss out on the massive update when it releases.

