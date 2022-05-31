How to unlock Genshin Impact 2.7 Archon Quest Perilous Trail: Release time and requirements

Genshin Impact 2.7's newest Archon Quest has some big requirements for players to complete before they can take it on. This quest will likely delve further into The Chasm, with players learning more about Yelan and Xiao as they progress through the area.

Fans of Liyue's storyline won't want to miss out on this new quest, as new information about the Yaksha is revealed during its tasks.

Players can learn how to access the Perilous Trail during the 2.7 update here, and what they'll need to do to complete it and gather all of the rewards.

Genshin Impact 2.7: How to unlock Perilous Trail

The new Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act II Perilous Trail has been revealed for Genshin Impact 2.7, and players will want to make sure they are ready to take it on once the update releases.

This quest will take players through the Chasm with both Xiao and Yelan, and reveal new information about both characters. It also has ties to some of Liyue's darkest secrets, so lore fans won't want to miss out.

There are also some great rewards to be gathered during the Perilous Trail, including a new 4-star bow named Fading Twilight. This bow is a great F2P option, and fans will want to make sure they complete the event to max it out. Here's what they'll need to do to unlock the quest:

Reach Adventure Rank 28 or above

Complete the Archon Quests: A New Star Approaches and the World Quest Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend?

Complete Arataki Itto's Story Quest and Raiden Shogun's Story Quest (to enhance experience)

Complete A Teapot to Call Home: Part I (to enhance experience)

The Archon Quest will unlock with the corresponding event phases of the Perilous Trail event. A new phase will be unlocked each day during the first three days of the event. Players will be able to utilize a Quick Start option to skip Itto and Raiden Shogun's story quests, but the Archon Quests must be completed.

This new event quest will bring together several of the game's popular characters, with the most surprising additions being Arataki Itto and Kuki Shinobu. Yelan and Xiao both seem to have strong ties to the region of Liyue, but Itto's appearance does seem out of place.

Players who want to solve that mystery will need to take on the quest for themselves and uncover the secrets in The Chasm.

The first phase of this event will begin on May 30, 2022 once the update drops, and players can look forward to another phase of the event with each following day. The event shop will persist until the end of the update, giving fans plenty of time to collect all of the rewards from the new event.

Genshin Impact 2.7's newest event will bring a ton of new content to the game, and players will want to complete it and its corresponding story quest to learn everything about The Chasm.

