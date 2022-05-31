When will Genshin Impact 2.7 be released? Update countdown and free Primogems

Genshin Impact 2.7 will be released in just a few hours, and players will finally be able to experience the game's latest update after a long delay.

Fans who have been patiently waiting for characters like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu can finally start spending their Primogems during this update. Yelan will be featured on the update's first banner, giving gamers a chance to summon her later today.

Players will even receive some extra free Primogems thanks to the game's update maintenance, and these rewards will come in handy for any of the new banners. Fans can find out more about the update's release date here.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Update release countdown and more

Genshin Impact's newest update is finally arriving later today, and it will bring a ton of new content to the game. Players have been long awaiting the release of this update, as it will bring new story quests, events, and powerful characters like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu to the game.

Yelan, in particular, has become quite a popular character in the community, and fans will want to get ready to summon her today.

The update's maintenance will begin at 3.00 PM PST/6.00 PM EST, meaning fans will only have a few more hours to wait until the game goes down to begin maintenance.

The good news is that the update is scheduled to follow the same five-hour downtime, so gamers can use this countdown as an estimated timer for when the game should be back online. They'll want to keep checking in around the four to five-hour mark if the game goes back up early.

As this new update brings players back to The Chasm to learn more about Yelan, the Yakshas, and Xiao, there will likely be a lot of big story reveals during Genshin Impact 2.7.

The update will also have many big events, including a new rhythm game event featuring Arataki Itto. Players who enjoy Liyue's history and the game's lore won't want to miss out on this update's new additions.

Free Primogems

Genshin Impact's maintenances allow players to grab some easy free Primogems. Fans receive 300x Primogems for the game's downtime, and this amount increases if the downtime takes over the predicted five hours.

This has yet to happen during the game's lifespan, but given the previous delay with the 2.7 update, there's always a possibility.

The game also provides players with 300x Primogems to make up for any bugs found and fixed during the update. This all adds up to 600x Primogems simply for logging into the game after the update goes live.

This is a great way for players to get a headstart on summoning new banners or just a quick and easy way to grab some extra free Primogems.

Genshin Impact's newest update is finally almost here, and players won't want to miss out when it goes live later today.

