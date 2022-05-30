When does Genshin Impact server maintenance end? Compensation and downtime revealed

Genshin Impact 2.7's server maintenance is set to hit the game soon, and players will only have to wait a short while more for its newest update. Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will arrive with this new version, with Arataki Itto and Xiao also getting reruns.

Gamers can find out when the game's maintenance is set to go live, along with the compensation rewards that they can grab for waiting out the delay, in the section below.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Update downtime and compensation revealed

The Genshin Impact 2.7 update maintenance is set to begin on May 31 at 6.00 am (UTC+8). The downtime is expected to last around five hours, similar to the previous ones, though users will be compensated for any additional downtime.

This patch will bring a lot of new content to the title, including two powerful new characters in Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

Gamers have been waiting quite a while for Yelan's release, and now, the update is only a day away. Thanks to time zone differences, those in the Western hemisphere will experience the downtime a day early, and they can find a time zone conversion below:

Pacific Standard Time: May 30, 3.00 pm

Eastern Standard Time: May 30, 6.00 pm

Central Time: May 30, 5.00 pm

British Summer Time: May 30, 11.00 pm

This downtime shouldn't take too long, and previous updates have ended an hour or so early. However, given the size of the new update, players will want to be ready for a full five-hour delay.

Give below is a countdown to the estimated time that the patch will go live for readers to keep track of:

Fans should make sure they check the game often if they want to get back into the action as soon as possible.

With Yelan releasing alongside the update, gamers will need plenty of time to get her to the max level for their teams. She is looking to be an amazing addition to a party, and they will want to make sure to grab her.

Update maintenance compensation

Genshin Impact 2.7's maintenance will bring tons of compensation Primogems for users to collect and use on new characters like Yelan. Fans will receive the typical 300 Primogems for maintenance compensation and 300 Primogems for bug fixes and other changes.

These Primogems are a significant boost, especially for the new banners released alongside the update.

The 2.7 update will introduce some great banners, and readers will want to gather all the Primogems they can get. Thanks to new events coming during the update, along with new quests and other content, they will have plenty of opportunities to gather these precious crystals.

Fans won't want to miss out on grabbing these maintenance rewards, so they should make sure to log in once the update goes live.

