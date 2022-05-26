Top 5 reasons to pull for Yelan in Genshin Impact 2.7

Genshin Impact 2.7 is only a few days away, and players will finally be able to summon for the powerful 5-star Yelan. She is a Hydro archer who can dish out a ton of damage to foes and simultaneously provide plenty of benefits to her team. Players who have been saving up for a useful addition to their teams will definitely want to use their Primogems on Yelan. She is an amazing buffer, while also providing a ton of off-field Hydro applications for reactions.

This article will explain why players should summon for Yelan, with five of the best reasons listed below.

Genshin Impact: Why players should summon for Yelan

Yelan is Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character, and she definitely pulls her weight in a battle. She can crowd control enemies and generate a ton of energy with her Elemental Skill. She can also deal a ton of damage and apply Hydro to foes with her Elemental Burst. Due to her burst persisting off-screen, Yelan will become an invaluable member of many of the game's best teams. Here are some of her best traits in the game:

5) Easy to build

ven is studying for exams (again) @C4RMEND3I i love hp scaling characters look at this beautiful HoD flower for my yelan i love hp scaling characters look at this beautiful HoD flower for my yelan https://t.co/pTZevun4NT

Thanks to Yelan scaling off of HP for almost all of her damage, players can focus on maximizing HP% and Crit stats on all of their artifacts. This can make building Yelan much easier, as fans can use many of the artifacts that they would have otherwise passed on due to high HP substats.

4) Synergy with Dendro reactions

As a result of her ability to deal Hydro damage from both off-screen and on-screen, Yelan will be an amazing character to use with the game's latest set of Dendro Elemental Reactions. The Overgrown Reaction is triggered by the combination of Hydro and Dendro, causing a mushroom to spawn on the ground that will bloom into a burst of AOE Dendro damage. With Yelan's constant Hydro application, she will be a potent choice for utilizing this reaction type in battle.

3) Incredible buffs

Tarnished Joshua | Nahida Simp @JoshuaGrahamD Yelan will be a VERY good hydro applicator and buffer forRational team (raiden national). Do take note that her “adapt with ease” passive won’t work sa mga characters na nagssnapshot like Xiangling, but with proper rotation, Xiangling can get some of that damage buff before her Q Yelan will be a VERY good hydro applicator and buffer forRational team (raiden national). Do take note that her “adapt with ease” passive won’t work sa mga characters na nagssnapshot like Xiangling, but with proper rotation, Xiangling can get some of that damage buff before her Q https://t.co/HaxcTn1XMg

Yelan provides buffs not only to herself, but also to the party she is paired with. Her first self-buff, Turn Control, will allow her to increase her overall damage just by being paired with more Elemental types, which is perfect for National style teams. Her 'Adapt With Ease' passive boosts the damage of the active character on the field as long as her Elemental Burst is active.

Thanks to her burst persisting while she is off-field, it can be applied to a powerful damage carry like Raiden Shogun, allowing her to increase her damage significantly. Many of Genshin Impact's strongest carries will benefit a lot from this buff.

2) Off-field Hydro Application

Yelan's Elemental Burst is the biggest part of her kit, and makes her invaluable to any team that relies on Hydro reactions. Her burst creates an Exquisite Throw, a floating die that will deal coordinated Hydro attacks to enemies when players attack. This is very similar to Xingqiu's Elemental Burst, and it persists even when Yelan switches out. This can be used for many Elemental Reactions like Freeze, Vaporize, Electrocharged, and more.

1) Team flexibility

As promised, here's a comparison between Yelan burst and Xingqiu burst



#GenshinImpact #原神 #genshin [2.7 BETA]As promised, here's a comparison between Yelan burst and Xingqiu burst #genshin leaks [2.7 BETA]As promised, here's a comparison between Yelan burst and Xingqiu burst#GenshinImpact #原神 #genshin #genshinleaks https://t.co/DSEf5LVR9L

Yelan offers players the ability to flex other Hydro support in their teams, opening the chance to play multiple reaction-based compositions in the Spiral Abyss. This is a huge benefit, as many of the game's strongest teams are based on Hydro reactions. Many players wished they were able to fit Xingqiu into two teams in the Spiral Abyss, and with the addition of Yelan, they will finally be able to do so in the game.

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character offers a ton of options and flexibility, making her an amazing choice for many teams.

