Dendro Character Nahida to have major role in Genshin Impact 2.8 and further, as per leaks

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks have revealed a new character with a massive role in the story that fans may be surprised to hear about. This character's name is Nahida, and these leaks have stated that she may be one of the most critical characters coming in the subsequent few updates.

Players looking forward to the story of Sumeru should be warned that Nahida's true nature is a big spoiler, as she will play a massive role in the rest of Sumeru's storyline.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Nahida's role in Sumeru storyline revealed

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily



Nahida is the Dendro Archon???

And we will see her in 2.8!



Nahida is the Dendro Archon???

And we will see her in 2.8!

Ahhhhhh I'm literally so excited Genshin leaks //

These leaks are a massive spoiler for Genshin Impact 2.8 and beyond, as they reveal that Nahida appears to be the game's Dendro Archon. This may come as a surprise to many users following the lore, as previously, the Dendro Archon's name was established as Kusanali.

However, Archons have been known to go by many names, and it wouldn't be surprising if Kusanali was an alias.

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily



Nahida in 2.8 this is not a drill

Nahida in 2.8 this is not a drill

So now her model leak please? Genshin leaks //

Previous leaks had stated that Nahida would be making an appearance during the 2.8 update, and many fans were speculating who this new NPC would be. Many presumed that they would be part of the game's introduction to Sumeru, similar to how Kazuha introduced the Traveler to Inazuma in the past.

With the knowledge that Nahida is the Dendro Archon, her appearance during the Archipelago is even more exciting.

witcheis @notallwitches genshin spoilers so...



buer = archon name

lesser lord kusanali = title given by the people

nahida = vessel name



genshin spoilers so...

buer = archon name

lesser lord kusanali = title given by the people

nahida = vessel name

????

Previous leaks revealed the Archon name for Nahida, which is Buer. This was found in early dialogue from the title's closed beta tests, and like all Archons, this name is tied to a demon from an old myth.

This demon was known to be a Great President of Hell with fifty legions of Demons under his command, though it's unknown whether this will tie into Nahida's personality in-game.

kusanali's cutscene should come with 2.8 too omfg i love these so much let's wait...

The true identity of Nahida will likely be a mystery for quite a while, as Genshin Impact often takes several updates to explore an Archon's backstory and personality before revealing their full origin. Given that the Traveler will encounter them early on in their journey, Nahida will likely play a massive role in the updates to come and make many appearances during Sumeru's storyline.

Apparently, with the death of the previous Dendro Archon, the plants lost their ability to "speak", so Kusanali speaks for them as the new Dendro Archon...

There has been a lot of speculation about Dendro and its Archon, given that Nahida has been said to be the world's youngest Archon who just recently took the reigns of Sumeru. This region is known to be full of scholars and academics, and the people of the area adore Nahida.

If she is truly the Archon, it is likely that Nahida is the name of the Vessel they have chosen to represent themselves and that they will appear in disguise to the Traveler.

Genshin Impact 2.8's newest update will bring a ton of new content for players to explore, and Nahida's reveal may be one of the most exciting.

