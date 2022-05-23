Genshin Impact 2.8 leak reveals new castle from The Golden Apple Archipelago rerun

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks are revealing new information about the game's upcoming Golden Apple Archipelago rerun, and it appears that a massive castle is coming in the next update. The Golden Apple Archipelago was a huge hit with players during its first appearance, and its return looks to bring even more content to these huge islands.

Players will definitely want to prepare for a brand new adventure during the 2.8 update, as it seems like tons of new features will hit the archipelago later this year. Gamers can find out more about the Golden Apple Archipelago leaks here.

Genshin Impact 2.8 update: Golden Apple Archipelago leaks and more

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks have revealed a massive castle coming to the Golden Apple Archipelago during its upcoming rerun. The castle seems to have ties to Fischl's appearance during the new event and may even tie into her self-proclaimed royal lineage.

Players may remember that the Archipelago was used as a present for Klee during its initial run, and a similar scenario may occur once again during this update.

Fans of the Golden Apple Archipelago will definitely be happy to hear that the islands will be returning during the 2.8 update with a ton of new additions. The huge castle that has just been leaked is a big one, but dataminers have uncovered a system that may allow gamers to change the layout of the Archipelago in-game. This could unlock puzzles, quests, and most likely will uncover some ancient treasure.

In the new GAA Islands, you can now re-arrange some islands a bit to solve puzzles (or for fun). You can modify the land based on 3 Land options



This new mechanic will likely add a ton of replayability to the Archipelago, as players will be able to build their own perfect set of islands. There won't be too much customization here, but gamers will still have a good amount of options to mix and match, making a lot of different combinations possible.

The GAA islands currently don't have a time limit in the beta (previous limited maps did) which *implies* that the islands are Permanent

It also appears that this new set of islands may not have a time limit, meaning fans will be able to explore them at their own pace. There is an event that will be time limited though, so gamers will want to make sure they complete it before the 2.8 update ends.

This news is definitely huge for fans of the Archipelago, as it becoming a permanent addition to the game would make the community quite happy.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 The islands are on the map option menu like Enkanomiya and The Chasm underground, not on the overworld map. The islands are on the map option menu like Enkanomiya and The Chasm underground, not on the overworld map.

The islands would also be a great place to farm for items like Sea Ganoderma and could even be home to a new world boss, replacing the Maguu Kenki.

Details about the rerun are still slim, and fans will want to keep an eye out as leaks surface from the Genshin Impact 2.8 beta. Either way, the return of the islands will be a huge moment for the game and one of the last big events before Sumeru's launch.

