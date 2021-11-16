How to defeat Maguu Kenki in Genshin Impact

Maguu Kenki is undoubtedly one of the toughest bosses to beat in Genshin Impact, unless players have triple-crowned DPS units with their signature artifacts and weapons.

While dealing damage is obviously important in Genshin Impact's combat, understanding the attack pattern of enemies, especially elite enemies and bosses, is equally important.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Successfully complete Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelation challenges during this event to obtain double the rewards.



#GenshinImpact "Ley Line Overflow" Event - Double Drops From Blossoms of Wealth and Blossoms of Revelation!Successfully complete Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelation challenges during this event to obtain double the rewards. "Ley Line Overflow" Event - Double Drops From Blossoms of Wealth and Blossoms of Revelation!Successfully complete Blossom of Wealth or Blossom of Revelation challenges during this event to obtain double the rewards.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2nvhEb2hmH

Here is a quick guide that explains Maguu Kenki's attacks and the procedure to dodge them.

Maguu Kenki's attacks in Genshin Impact

The Maguu Kenki boss in Genshin Impact has two stages. The first stage is naturally the default, and the second stage activates when his HP is decreased to 75%.

Stage one

At Stage one, Maguu Kenki gets up from his shield mask. During this time, players cannot damage him, but can do elemental attacks to get particles.

Maguu Kenki's first attack is the mask attack where he pushes the shield towards players. This is the easiest attack to dodge, as they just need to move to the side.

Next up, there's the sword attack in which he sheaths a sword and deals AoE damage. Players can start running away to avoid this attack as soon as they spot Maguu Kenki reaching out for his sword.

Lastly, the samurai boss from Inazuma does a three swing combo in one direction. This combo is extremely slow and players can avoid it by getting behind Maguu Kenki's back.

Stage Two

Players can identify Maguu Kenki's stage two easily, because he wields two swords (Anemo+Cryo) during this time, and deals massive AoE attack during the transition. It is recommended that players run far away when this transition takes place.

In Stage Two, Maguu Kenki's standard attacks are accompanied by a blue phantom. The phantom deals enhanced damage and players must remain away from it. Moreover, it is recommended that players stand at the edge of Maguu Kenki's (the real boss) sword attack's radius.

Another ferocious type of attack that players must avoid to survive Maguu Kenki are the projectile slashes. The boss summons a green phantom that shoots once, and it is followed by 3-4 projectile slashes from Maguu Kenki himself.

To efficiently avoid these slashes, players can use their sprint dashes. Hence, it is best to save stamina before the boss does projectile slashes.

Dodging Maguu Kenki's attacks can help players in defeating the Genshin Impact boss even with low damage output. The key strategy is to save stamina for the right occasions, and strike when the boss is not moving.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Apart from the aforementioned combat strategies, players can also include shield characters in their team when going against Maguu Kenki. Shield characters in Genshin Impact such as Thoma, Diona, and Zhongli not only help in damage absorption and survivability, but also let DPS characters attack more often.

Edited by Danyal Arabi