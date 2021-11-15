Genshin Impact 2.4 new region and two characters leaked

Genshin Impact 2.3 is now less than two weeks away, but leaks about version 2.4 have already begun to spread.

Two new characters have now been leaked for Genshin Impact 2.4. The long-awaited opera singer, Yunjin, may finally become a playable character in this version. Another new character, Shenhe, may also make her debut. While Genshin Impact players summon these characters, leaks suggest they may also explore the underwater Enkanomiya area.

Leaks point to Shenhe, Yunjin, and the Enkanomiya area in Genshin Impact 2.4

In October, two reputable leakers who go by Tz and UBatcha briefly discussed their insights into Genshin Impact 2.4. Both leakers had information indicating that Yunjin would be a playable character in this version. Furthermore, the two agreed that a new area would be added to Teyvat's map.

Originally, UBatcha believed this new region in version 2.4 would be the Chasm. Genshin Impact players have waited a long time for the Chasm, as its location has long been revealed on the world map.

Nevertheless, it appears the Chasm will have to wait for a future update beyond 2.4. Instead, the new region that will debut in version 2.4 could be Enkanomiya.

Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact 2.4

In Genshin Impact, Enkanomiya is an underwater area in Watatsumi Island. Near Sangonomiya Shrine, players may find a large pool that is actually a sealed entrance to Enkanomiya.

In the world quest series, The Moon-Bathed Deep, gamers can learn more about Enkanomiya. In these quests, Genshin Impact players obtain the Key of the Moon-bathed Deep, which unlocks access to the underwater area. However, Kokomi is yet to approve the opening of Enkanomiya, thus leaving the area still shrouded in mystery.

StardustCocoa @ErythriteSea This is such a serene, beautiful place...finished the Moon-bathed Deep quest, excited to visit Enkanoimya one day This is such a serene, beautiful place...finished the Moon-bathed Deep quest, excited to visit Enkanoimya one day https://t.co/bm9XiEOqSH

Genshin Impact has revealed that the people of Watatsumi Island originated from Enkanomiya. Their society was stranded at sea during the Archon War, and a dragon, Dragonheir of the Depths, terrorized them.

Enkanomiya's people were later saved by a god named Orobashi no Mikoto, who brought them to the surface. When Genshin Impact players visit Enkanomiya, they may learn more about Orobashi no Mikoto and Dragonheir of the Depths. Considering the known lore, it's even possible that the dragon becomes a boss battle in later versions.

Shenhe to become playable in version 2.4

Apart from the Chasm-Enkanomiya mixup, more news has also developed since the original 2.4 leaks. UBatcha and Tz initially said they had no news on Shenhe's release date. However, Shenhe is now predicted to become playable in this update along with Yunjin.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 oh also Shenhe and Yunjin too lol oh also Shenhe and Yunjin too lol

Several playable characters have already mentioned Shenhe in their profile page's voicelines. Ganyu's depict Shenhe as someone with a short temper, as Cloud Retainer has told her that she's quick to use violence.

Xingqiu, meanwhile, seems intimidated by Shenhe. In his voiceline, he says he believes he's upset Shenhe, as she often gives him fierce stares. Hu Tao’s voiceline does somewhat contradict this however, as she describes Shenhe's appearance as “pure and pristine.”

Xingqiu speaks about Shenhe (Image via Genshin Impact)

If leaks are true, Shenhe will be a 5-star Cryo polearm character once she's released in Genshin Impact. She's now expected for version 2.4, so players can expect to see her banner in early 2022.

Yunjin predicted for a Genshin Impact 2.4 banner

Tz and UBatcha both mentioned Yunjin's 2.4 release in their October tweets, and nothing has contradicted this since then.

Yunjin was first leaked about a year ago, but she's still yet to make a confirmed appearance. Nevertheless, the Liyue opera performer has been mentioned in-game on several occasions.

irish @kureouji bulletin board in qingce village mentions yunjin as well :o

Yunjin is a Liyue native, and she's highly regarded in her home nation. Her music concerts consistently draw large audiences, and several characters have spoken highly of her abilities.

Though this is unconfirmed, Yunjin also made a likely appearance in a Moonlight Festival cutscene. Several Liyue characters were shown in the background here, and one of them matched Yunjin's leaked renders.

To be taken with a grain of salt @LvChoerryMtion YunJin is likely to be an Anemo character. in the official 2.1 cutscene, Yunjin appears with green vision.To be taken with a grain of salt

In this scene, there's a hint that Yunjin may have an Anemo Vision. The cutscene shows Yunjin with a small green emblem. It's admittedly difficult to discern, but this broach likely symbolizes the Anemo element.

Genshin Impact 2.4 will likely be released in early January 2022. Yunjin and Shenhe fans should keep some Primogems stored up if they'd like to summon either of these characters.

Note: Leaks are always subject to change.

