Cyno in Genshin Impact: All we know about the mystery character so far

Genshin Impact has plenty of characters still to come, and perhaps one of the most exciting is Cyno, the Sumeru native.

Cyno was originally shown in an official Genshin Impact teaser video, the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview. Since then, Cyno has made a few appearances in the Genshin Impact manga. As Sumeru is still unreleased in the game, Cyno is yet to make his debut. Nevertheless, Genshin Impact fans can expect to see him in a future update, and they can learn more about this character through the comics.

Cyno's character in Genshin Impact

In the Genshin Impact manga, Cyno is revealed to be a student in the Sumeru Academia. This academy happens to be the same school where Mondstadt's librarian Lisa studied.

The manga shows Cyno defending another character who's yet to appear in the game, Collei. This character needed help while traveling in Mondstadt, and Cyno used magic to protect her. Interestingly, while magic-use would normally imply Cyno is a catalyst-user, he's seen wielding a polearm in the teaser video.

marion :•) @mikumilkgender the info i gathered about cyno are that

- he's called cyno, it means "dog" in egyptian

- he uses a polearm

- he's from sumeru

- he knows lisa

- cyno's clothes looks like dancer outfits of ancient times during the merchant trade boom in the middle east

+ the info i gathered about cyno are that- he's called cyno, it means "dog" in egyptian- he uses a polearm - he's from sumeru- he knows lisa - cyno's clothes looks like dancer outfits of ancient times during the merchant trade boom in the middle east + https://t.co/bGW9PhoCRB

Cyno's elemental Vision in Genshin Impact is still unknown. He is from Sumeru, which is the Dendro nation. However, the red emblem around his waist may imply he holds a Pyro vision instead.

As a resident of the desert region that is Sumeru, Cyno wears a cloak and light clothes to adapt to the heat.

Cyno's personality

In Genshin Impact, Cyno is known to be an intelligent, yet distant character. He speaks his mind earnestly, giving him an air of confidence.

✧ — cyno @0fficialcyno 🩹// rereading the genshin manga to discover more of cyno's personality and then amber literally describes him as "vague and cryptic" don't talk to me /nsrs 🩹// rereading the genshin manga to discover more of cyno's personality and then amber literally describes him as "vague and cryptic" don't talk to me /nsrs https://t.co/BNXWx3P1Jd

In the manga, Amber describes Cyno as "vague and cryptic." Clearly, there's much yet to be discovered about this Sumeru-based scholar. Fans of the character will have to stay tuned to the new manga releases in hopes of new details.

Cyno's upcoming release in Genshin Impact

halo 🧊 @oikawater all of u asking for banner reruns when u shld be asking for cyno to be released instead all of u asking for banner reruns when u shld be asking for cyno to be released instead https://t.co/UnfeCPcxww

Genshin Impact should release Cyno at some point when the Traveler is exploring Sumeru. Of course, with the main Inazuma storyline having just finished, Cyno's release date is probably months away, if not longer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sumeru may be far from being released, but Genshin Impact players may meet Cyno at any point. Even if he's not released as a playable character, he could still certainly appear in an event or quest. Cyno is known to travel far and wide, so there's no telling when Cyno will first appear in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Siddharth Satish