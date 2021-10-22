Genshin Impact 'Wishes' quest: Everything you need to know

In Genshin Impact, “Wishes” is the ninth and final Archon Quest in Chapter II, Act III: Omnipresence Over Mortals.

It’s important that Genshin Impact players complete “Wishes” so they can participate in the new events. Version 2.2 has introduced a music event as well as Labyrinth Warriors, and both have the “Wishes” quest as a prerequisite.

Yae Miko will be pivotal for "Wishes" in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko and the Traveler (Image via miHoYo/Sipder/YouTube)

Genshin Impact players unlock the "Wishes" quest after completing the preceding Archon Quest, "The Omnipresent God". At this point in the story, Signora has been eliminated, the Vision Hunt Decree has been abolished, and the Traveler has bested the Electro Archon.

In the ‘Wishes’ quest, Genshin Impact’s main character speaks with Yae Miko at the Grand Narukami Shrine. Together, the two reflect on the recent events in Inazuma, as portrayed in the previous Archon Quests.

Yae revealing that she gave up Ei's Gnosis to save the Traveler (Image via miHoYo/Xeno Archive/YouTube)

Yae implies that the Traveler’s time in Inazuma has come to a close, as they must continue exploring Teyvat. At the end of the conversation, the Traveler has the opportunity to ask Yae some important questions.

Through these questions, Genshin Impact players learn about the Traveler's next main destination, Sumeru. Yae reveals that the God of Wisdom rules Sumeru, and that knowledge is managed as a resource in this nation.

Yae Miko describing Sumeru (Image via miHoYo/Xeno Archive/YouTube)

The Traveler can now expect to meet the nation's Lesser Lord Kusanali. Maybe this deity will have some answers about Khaenri'ah, the unknown god, and the Traveler's lost sibling.

Yae Miko will also reveal some lore about the Electro Archon and the mysterious Fatui harbinger, Scaramouche. Genshin Impact players should make sure to ask Yae all the available questions to learn this history.

Yae Miko talking about Scaramouche's origin story (Image via miHoYo/Xeno Archive/YouTube)

As the conversation with Yae comes to a close, so too does the final Archon Quest in Inazuma. When players complete the "Wishes" quest, they earn the "Omnipresence Over Mortals" achievement.

To participate in current events, Genshin Impact players should make sure to complete "Wishes" as soon as possible if they haven't already. Plenty of free rewards are available from the events: Labyrinth Warriors and Tuned to the Worlds' Sounds.

Players just need to wrap up the Inazuma story before participating.

