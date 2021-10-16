Genshin Impact Tsurumi Island Torch Puzzle guide

Genshin Impact just released Tsurumi Island as a part of the 2.3 update, giving players new puzzles, chests, and Primogems.

On Tsurumi Island, players may come across a few torch puzzles on Shirikoro Peak. More specifically, there are three torch puzzles in the underground area of Shirikoro Peak. This article serves as a guide for lighting up the correct torches in these puzzles.

How to solve Genshin Impact’s torch puzzles on Shirikoro Peak

To solve the torch puzzles on Tsurumi Island, players must first get the Peculiar Pinion gadget from the quest, Octave of the Maushiro. Players don't need to finish the quest to get the gadget; speaking to Ruu will be enough to obtain it.

Getting the Peculiar Pinion in Genshin Impact (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

In the Shirikoro Peak underground, the first torch puzzle lies behind a wall with an image of a bird on it. Players should use the Peculiar Pinion in front of the wall to open the hidden pathway. Past the entrance, there are six torches hanging on the wall.

To solve the first puzzle, players should light up four of the torches in any order. The image below reveals the solution:

First torch puzzle solution (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the second torch puzzle on Tsurumi Island, players must once again use the Peculiar Pinion on the bird statue. Doing so will reveal five purple torches on the wall by the tree. The hint for this puzzle is drawn on the wall nearby.

Hint for the second torch puzzle (Image via Gamers Weebs/YouTube)

This puzzle requires players to light up three of the five torches. Again, the torches may be lit in any order. Players can refer to the image below for the solution:

Second torch puzzle solution (Image via Genshin Impact)

There is also a third torch puzzle in Shirikoro Peak, however, this one doesn't require the Peculiar Pinion. Players must simply light three of the torches on the ground, based on the hint on the wall.

As Genshin Impact players solve the torch puzzles in Tsurumi Island, they may earn several chests along the way. The "Guessing Game" achievement is also up for grabs, giving players a handful of Primogems.

