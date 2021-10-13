New Genshin Impact 2.2 redeem code to get 60 Primogems today

It hasn’t even been a full day since Genshin Impact’s latest update and a new redeem code has already been released.

Primogems are the coveted gacha currency in Genshin Impact. Generally, players earn Primogems by completing various in-game activities or by spending real-world money. With this new redeem code, players can get 60 Primogems for free.

60 free Primogems with new Genshin Impact redeem code

Genshin Impact players can earn 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora by using the new redeem code: BSPD3ZRXU985. The redeem code just dropped, but it’s unclear how long it will remain valid.

Most redeem codes in Genshin Impact expire at some point. Some may last weeks, while others are available for a day or less. Players should use the new redeem code when possible while the rewards are still up for grabs.

New redeem code rewards in the mail (Image via Genshin Impact)

How to use the new Genshin Impact redeem code

In Genshin Impact, players can redeem the new code by doing the following:

Open Paimon’s menu from the top-left of the screen. Navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem Code. Use code BSPD3ZRXU985 in the prompt. Claim rewards from the in-game mail.

Gamers can also use the new redeem code online at the Genshin Impact gift page. Here, players need to sign in with their Genshin Impact account details, select their server and Traveler nickname, and enter the redeem code.

Entering the new redeem code in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Redeem codes come around semi-regularly, and the free rewards can stack up nicely if players are diligent. This redeem code, in particular, came around at a fruitful time in Genshin Impact. With the 2.2 update now live, players can claim all the free Primogems from new quests and explore Tsurumi Island.

Using the new redeem code, Genshin Impact players have more to spend for Childe on the current banner, or possibly some future characters like Itto and Gorou.

