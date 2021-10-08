Genshin Impact build guide for Tartaglia 'Childe': Best artifacts, weapons, and ascension materials

In Genshin Impact, Tartaglia, also known as Childe, is the 11th Fatui Harbinger and the only playable character from Scheznaya to date.

Tartaglia has become a popular main DPS character since his initial release in Genshin Impact 1.1. He’s known for his unique gameplay, able to switch between ranged attacks and Hydro-infused melee slashes. As Childe is now getting his second rerun, this article explains his best builds in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Best builds for Tartaglia in Genshin Impact 2.2

Tartaglia demo description (Image via miHoYo)

Best weapons for Tartaglia in Genshin Impact

Here are Childe's best 5-star and 4-star weapons:

Polar Star

The new bow in Genshin Impact 2.2, Polar Star, is likely the best-in-slot weapon for Tartaglia. The weapon isn't available at the time of this writing, but leaks have already revealed its passive ability and stats.

At level 90, Polar Star should have a base attack of 608 with a 33.1 CRIT Rate bonus. Without refinement, this bow should also increase Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 12%.

Thanks to its passive ability, Childe may get some considerable ATK buffs while using Polar Star. Hits from normal attacks, charged attacks, Elemental Skills, and Burst should create Byakuya Kyousei stacks. At R1, these stacks should provide an ATK buff of up to 48%.

Thundering Pulse

Childe with the Thundering Pulse bow equipped (Image via Lily Aquina/YouTube)

Second to Polar Star, the Thundering Pulse bow is Childe’s next best option. This 5-star bow can reach a base attack of 608, with a 66.2% CRIT Damage bonus.

Thanks to this bow’s passive ability, Childe also gets a 20% ATK buff when using it. He may also stack Thunder Emblems, which can improve his normal attack damage by up to 40% with the bow unrefined.

Thundering Pulse provides Thunder Emblems on three separate occasions:

The character deals normal attack damage (5-second stack) The character uses their Elemental Skill (10-second stack) The character’s energy is not maxed (indefinite duration)

As long as Childe uses normal attacks and uses his Burst whenever available, he should be able to maintain two Thundering Emblems consistently. For the 10 seconds after using his Elemental Skill, Childe can enjoy the full ATK bonus for max DPS potential.

Skyward Harp

Skyward Harp at max level (Image via Genshin Impact)

Before Thundering Pulse was released in Genshin Impact 2.0, Skyward Harp was the best-in-slot weapon for Tartaglia. Though it may not be the best 5-star bow for Childe anymore, it’s still an incredible option for the harbinger.

Skyward Harp has a high base attack of 674 and a CRIT Rate bonus that may reach 22.1%. Because of this bow’s passive ability, Childe can also get a 20% CRIT Damage bonus while using it. This CRIT Damage bonus grows with refinement.

Childe will deal some extra physical damage with Skyward Harp as well. When he hits enemies with this bow, there’s a good chance to get an extra attack that deals 125% of his ATK as physical damage.

Apart from Skyward Harp and other 5-star options, Childe can also perform just fine with some 4-star weapons.

Hamayumi

Childe with the Hamayumi bow equipped (Image via 12th Harbinger/YouTube)

F2P players can craft the Hamayumi bow, which increases normal attack damage by 32% and charged attack damage by 24% at max refinement. This bow’s base attack can reach up to 454, and may provide an ATK bonus of up to 55.1%.

Rust

Rust at max level and max refinement (Image via Ferry Monster/YouTube)

Rust is another great option for Childe. This popular 4-star bow increases normal attack damage by 40-80%, depending on refinement. Charged attacks will deal 10% less damage, but the normal attack buff clearly outweighs this drawback.

The Stringless

Fischl with The Stringless (Image via ScrappyCoco/YouTube)

Some Genshin Impact players may prefer to use Childe for burst support. In this case, The Stringless is a great weapon for Tartaglia. This bow’s passive ability may buff Childe’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 24-48%, depending on refinement.

Best artifacts for Childe in Genshin Impact

For most Childe players, a 4-piece set of Heart of Depth artifacts is the standard option. This set is the best overall for Childe as a main DPS.

Heart of Depth artifact set (Image via Genshin Impact)

With four Heart of Depth artifacts, Childe gains a 15% Hydro damage buff. Also, after Childe uses his Elemental Skill, he will get a 30% damage bonus to normal and charged attacks for 15 seconds. This makes Childe an even more powerful main DPS after he switches from his ranged to melee stance, or vice-versa.

Gamers who want more burst damage from Childe may instead run 2 Noblesse Oblige artifacts with 2 from Heart of Depth. This will provide a 20% burst damage buff to go with Heart of Depth’s Hydro damage buff.

Noblesse Oblige artifact set (Image via Genshin Impact)

Childe’s ascension materials

In Genshin Impact, the following items can be used to ascend Childe:

Cleansing Hearts

Varunada Lazurite

Insignias (Fatui drops)

Starconches

Mora

Genshin Impact players can farm Cleansing Hearts and Varunada Lazurite from the Oceanid. Apart from this boss battle, players will also need to defeat a good amount of Fatui for their insignia drops.

Gamers who are building Childe will also need to gather one open-world item in Teyvat, the Starconches. These items can be found only on the coasts of Liyue and southern Dragonspine. To find their exact locations, Childe players can refer to this interactive map:

Listed below are the exact amounts of materials needed at each of Childe’s ascension levels:

Level 20

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1

Starconch x3

Recruit's Insignia x3

20,000 Mora

Level 40

Cleansing Heart x2

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3

Starconch x10

Recruit's Insignia x15

40,000 Mora

Level 50

Cleansing Heart x4

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6

Starconch x20

Sergeant’s Insignia x12

60,000 Mora

Level 60

Cleansing Heart x8

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3

Starconch x30

Sergeant’s Insignia x18

80,000 Mora

Level 70

Cleansing Heart x12

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6

Starconch x45

Lieutenant’s Insignia x12

100,000 Mora

Level 80

Also Read

Cleansing Heart x20

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6

Starconch x60

Lieutenant’s Insignia x24

120,000 Mora

Though Childe was released way back in version 1.1, he's still an incredible DPS character in Genshin Impact. Players who want to summon him or his constellations can do so in the first event banner of version 2.2.

Edited by R. Elahi