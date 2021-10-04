Genshin Impact 2.2 update brings Tsurumi Island: Trailer and leaked gameplay reveals foggy weather

In the recent 2.2 livestream, miHoYo confirmed that Tsurumi Island is coming in the next update to Genshin Impact.

Tsurumi Island was first announced in the 1.6 livestream, and leaks have since predicted that the region would debut in version 2.2. As it turns out, the leaks were correct. Genshin Impact’s protagonist will soon explore this mysterious island, finding new chests and completing new challenges.

Genshin Impact showcases Tsurumi Island in 2.2 livestream

Preview of Tsurumi Island (Image via miHoYo)

The 2.2 livestream showed images of Tsurumi Island in a short trailer. Based on the trailer, Tsurumi Island seems like a dark and gloomy place, with no buildings or signs of civilization.

In the Genshin Impact canon, Tsurumi Island is a mysterious region that no one has visited in years. The island is also covered in fog, which is bound to make exploration more interesting in version 2.2. For those who missed it live, the stream's preview of Tsurumi Island has been clipped in the video below:

It’s possible that players will dispel the fog at some point, much like the Balethunder in various parts of Inazuma. On the other hand, it might be a permanent obstacle like the weather in Dragonspine.

Regardless of the fog, Genshin Impact players will surely enjoy finding new treasures during their time in Tsurumi. This island will certainly have some new quests waiting to be fulfilled as well. However, perhaps the most interesting feature on Tsurumi is the new Rifthound monsters.

These new creatures will make for a unique challenge to Genshin Impact Travelers. With their attacks, Rifthounds will deal elemental damage and inflict corrosion.

Players who’ve ventured far enough into the Spiral Abyss are well aware of corrosion by now. This new effect deals damage over time and bypasses shields, making healers practically a necessity.

Leaked walkthrough of Tsurumi Island

Tsurumi Island may be described as a mysterious place, but leakers have already explored the region in its entirety. Gamers can find a full tour of the island in this leaked video:

Also Read

Chests and enemies weren’t yet implemented on the map at the time of this leak. Regardless, players will be able to use an interactive map if they need help finding anything on Tsurumi Island.

Inazuma’s upcoming island will surely provide some unique challenges in Genshin Impact. Players only need to wait until the October 13 update to begin exploring.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far