Genshin Impact 2.2 brings new Rifthound monsters, redeem codes, 5-star weapon, and banners

With the 2.2 livestream now complete, viewers know exactly what to expect from the next Genshin Impact update.

Apart from the usual banner rotations, Genshin Impact 2.2 will continue adding content to Inazuma. Gamers will explore the new Tsurumi Island region, encountering new challenges and opening unfounded chests. Furthermore, players will have some run-ins with the abyssal, wolf-like enemies known as Rifthounds.

Genshin Impact to add Rifthound enemies in version 2.2

Rifthound preview in the 2.2 livestream (Image via Genshin Impact YouTube)

Rifthounds will be a new enemy in Genshin Impact 2.2. There are four types of Rifthounds confirmed for the next update:

Rockfond Rifthounds

Rockfond Rifthound Whelps

Thundercraven Rifthounds

Thundercraven Rifthound Whelps

The first two of these enemies will be Geo creatures, and the latter two will be Electro. These creatures can attack with their claws to deal elemental damage. Also, like the Fatui Agents, Rifthounds may also turn invisible mid-battle.

New Rifthound enemies in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact YouTube)

Rifthounds have one other feature that makes them unique from all other enemies in Genshin Impact. When Rifthounds hit a character, the corrosion effect triggers.

Corrosion deals damage over time, and shields can't counter this damage. Genshin Impact players have so far seen corrosion only in the Spiral Abyss, but with Rifthounds, this effect may be a problem in the open world as well.

Unless players can quickly overpower Rifthounds, it's advised that they bring a healer to farm the new enemies. Dedicated healers like Kokomi, Qiqi, and Barbara have all been useful for mitigating corrosion in the Spiral Abyss. Now, thanks to Rifthounds, building these characters may soon be more necessary.

Genshin Impact 2.2 banners

Several new weapons are arriving to Genshin Impact in version 2.2. One of the weapon banners will feature the new 5-star bow, Polar Star.

A series of three new 4-star weapons is also coming to Genshin Impact, though it’s unclear for now how players will obtain them.

New weapons in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact YouTube)

Regarding the character banners, version 2.2 will be full of reruns.

Childe is getting his second rerun to kick off the update. This may come as a surprise to some players, as some characters are still yet to get their first rerun. Nevertheless, with Childe’s return, it’s likely that the new Polar Star bow banner will run concurrently and be his new best-in-slot weapon.

After Childe’s banner, Hu Tao will take the spotlight, with Thoma appearing as a new 4-star on her banner. Thoma will be the only new character in Genshin Impact 2.2, and many players will surely wish on this banner just to get him.

Character event banners in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact YouTube)

Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream codes

As expected, the 2.2 livestream gave viewers three redeem codes during the broadcast:

LBNDKG8XDTND

NB6VKHQWVANZ

BSNUJGQFUTPM

Like past livestream codes, each of these codes is worth 100 Primogems. Genshin Impact players may also get 50,000 Mora, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 5 Hero’s Wits upon redeeming all three codes.

Livestream redeem code rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

To use these redeem codes and claim the free rewards, players should do the following:

Launch Genshin Impact and open Paimon's menu. Navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem Code. Enter one of the livestream redeem codes. Claim the reward in the Genshin Impact mailbox.

These redeem codes are bound to expire soon, most likely within 24 hours of the livestream. Players should make sure to get their rewards while they still have the chance.

