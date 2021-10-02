Aloy's release details in Genshin Impact: Everything you need to know before 2.2 livestream

As of the most recent update, Genshin Impact has added Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn as a 5-star Cryo bow character.

In Genshin Impact 2.1, Aloy was introduced as a free character for PlayStation gamers only. Now, with version 2.2 fast on the way, PC and mobile players can soon add her to their roster as well.

Apart from the main character, Aloy is the first free 5-star warrior in Genshin Impact, so players should make sure to claim her when they can.

How to get Aloy in Genshin Impact 2.2

Genshin Impact players who didn’t already get Aloy in version 2.1 will have the opportunity to acquire her in the next update. Version 2.2 will be released on 13 October 2021, and Aloy will be available as soon as maintenance hours end.

To get her, players just need to log into Genshin Impact and claim her from the in-game mail.

The only requirement for claiming Aloy is that players must reach Adventure Rank 20. However, building her talents and overall ascension does require some materials from Inazuma.

Players who are yet to reach the newest region may have to wait a while before Aloy becomes useful to their teams.

Thanks to her PlayStation release, PC and mobile gamers can learn exactly what to expect from Aloy in Genshin Impact. Her kit makes her best suited for the main DPS role, though some may prefer to use her for Cryo sub-DPS.

With her Elemental Skill, Aloy gains Coil stacks that increase her normal attack damage. With enough stacks, her normal attacks inflict Cryo damage, making her somewhat similar to Yoimiya.

Meanwhile, Aloy’s Elemental Burst is a simple ability, dealing AoE Cryo damage in a large radius.

Both of Aloy’s elemental abilities have a giant AoE, so she can effectively handle large mobs of enemies. For those who have reached the latter stages of Genshin Impact, this may make Aloy useful in some floors of the Spiral Abyss.

Aloy will only be available until version 2.3 maintenance, which will probably take place on 24 November 2021. Beginners should try their best to reach Adventure Rank 20 by then to get their free character.

Genshin Impact’s 2.2 livestream might remind players about Aloy’s PC and mobile debut. Apart from that, the stream will certainly showcase some unannounced features coming in the version.

Players should tune in to the livestream to get fresh details, and of course, some free Primogems as well.

