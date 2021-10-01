Does Genshin Impact have controller support on mobile devices?

For gamers with an extra controller on their hands, Genshin Impact may be much more user-friendly on mobile devices.

Genshin Impact has become an incredibly popular mobile game over the past year. However, many mobile gamers would prefer to use a controller instead of the standard touchscreen.

Thankfully, there’s a way to enable this feature, at least for iOS users. With a functional, supported controller, iOS gamers can avoid the touchscreen entirely while they play Genshin Impact.

Does Genshin Impact work with controllers on mobile?

Genshin Impact does have controller support on mobile devices, but only for iOS. The game fully supports controllers like Razer Kisihi, which is applicable on iOS devices. Android doesn't have any controller support yet.

Using third party workarounds to play Genshin Impact on Android with controllers may lead to a permanent ban of the account.

Moe @moeshiznit Genshin on iphone too with controller support Genshin on iphone too with controller support https://t.co/BNS5V4MbCV

Mobile gamers with iOS 14 or higher can play Genshin Impact with any of the following controllers:

Playstation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

Xbox Wireless Controller (Bluetooth)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

MFi Bluetooth Controllers for iOS

Razer Kishi

How to set up a controller for Genshin Impact on mobile

To play Genshin Impact with a controller on a mobile device, players should navigate to Settings > Controls. Under the “Control Type" dropdown menu, selecting "Controller" will link the controller to the game.

Players will need to go through this short process every time they launch Genshin Impact.

For most controllers, gamers will need to make sure that they are connected to the phone via Bluetooth. The control layout should be the same as those found in the controller’s usual devices and consoles.

If players want to change the controls, Genshin Impact has options for that in Settings > Controller Setup.

Controller support for Android

Unfortunately, Android devices still lack controller support for Genshin Impact. iOS users got their controller support months ago in version 1.3, but Android users are still waiting.

Ryukaze @RyuumiGaroukuni #Gaming #GenshinImapct

I wonder which will come 1st? Genshin on the Switch or Android Controller Support I wonder which will come 1st? Genshin on the Switch or Android Controller Support #Gaming #GenshinImapct

I wonder which will come 1st? Genshin on the Switch or Android Controller Support https://t.co/nUJIcMd9lh

There are a few workarounds that let Android users play Genshin Impact with a controller. Some content creators have posted guides on enabling controller support for Android, but it’s recommended that players avoid these methods.

There are multiple reports of Genshin Impact accounts being banned for trying to use a controller on Android, so players should steer clear of the risk.

Android gamers will have to wait for a Genshin Impact update that addresses this issue. Unfortunately, there’s no official news on when that update will arrive.

