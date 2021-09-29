Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream date, time, and where to watch

Version 2.2 of Genshin Impact is just a few weeks away, and a special livestream will soon reveal plenty of upcoming content.

MiHoYo recently gave news of the 2.2 livestream, but only to their Japanese playerbase. In a YouTube video that was quickly converted to a private video, they revealed how to watch the livestream and when it will take place. Thankfully, some viewers took screenshots before the video was made private, and translators have since made this information more accessible.

When is the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream?

According to a recent post on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit, the 2.2 livestream will take place on October 3 at 9.00 PM JST.

In other time zones, these should be the times when the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream will air:

Japan: October 3, 9.00 PM JST

China: October 3, 8.00 PM CST

USA: October 3, 8.00 AM EDT

India: October 3, 5.30 PM IST

UK: October 3, 1.00 PM BST

News of the livestream taking place on the 3rd is rather unusual. These programs often air on Fridays, so there may be some skepticism toward this news. However, the Reddit user mentions that October 1 is National Day in China, which is the likely reason for the delay.

Regardless of the atypical air date, miHoYo does have an official slot for October 3 on Tokyo Game Show. Tokyo Game Show 2021 is a digital event that celebrates and promotes video games with a multitude of game companies. This event will run between September 29 and October 3, with miHoYo’s presentation near the conclusion.

Where to watch the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream

Gamers can watch the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream by tuning in to Tokyo Game Show 2021 on October 3. Genshin Impact players can find the livestream and other video game presentations on Tokyo Game Show’s YouTube and Twitch channel.

Players can always expect the livestream to showcase the content coming in Genshin Impact’s next patch. There are rumors about Thoma’s debut as a playable character, a free Xinyan, and a new island to explore. None of these rumors are official just yet, but viewers may want to keep an open ear for these announcements.

