5 best weapons for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

With the second event banner of version 2.0, Genshin Impact has released the Queen of the Summer Festival, Yoimiya.

Yoimiya is the newest 5-star character in Genshin Impact, and is the second Pyro bow-user behind Amber. In most cases, players will use her as the main DPS option on their teams.

Unlike the other bow-carry, Ganyu, the firework shop's owner prioritizes auto attacks. Yoimiya can send a flurry of Blazing Arrows at her enemies, and this article covers some of her best weapons.

Top 5 bows for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

5) The Viridescent Hunt

The Viridescent Hunt description (image via miHoYo)

For players who’ve purchased the paid Battle Pass, The Viridescent Hunt is a great choice for Yoimiya. This bow can create Cyclones that help control crowds and group them into a single location.

This ability can make it much easier for Yoimiya’s auto attacks to find their target, and the Cyclones’ damage makes for a nice bonus to her DPS.

The Viridescent Hunt also gives a CRIT rate boost of up to 27.6%, which works well for almost any main DPS character. With the right artifacts, Yoimiya players, with this bow, should be landing powerful CRITs on a consistent basis.

4) Blackcliff Warbow

Yoimiya with Blackcliff Warbow in Genshin Impact (image via miHoYo)

Blackcliff Warbow has a base attack of 565 at level 90, which is very high for a 4-star bow. This weapon also provides a CRIT damage bonus that scales up to 36.8%. The CRIT damage substat is of great help to Yoimiya, and this bow’s ability can add even more DPS.

When Yoimiya defeats an enemy with Blackcliff Warbow, her ATK stat is increased by 12% for 30 seconds. This effect can grow up to three stacks, and each stack’s buff grows to 24% with refinement.

3) Rust

Rust description (image via miHoYo)

Rust is perhaps the best 4-star weapon that Yoimiya can use. Because of its passive ability, this bow may even outperform some 5-star options when combined with the new Pyro character.

Although Rust decreases the damage inflicted by charged attacks, this shouldn’t matter for Yoimiya. This bow user cares much more about her normal attacks, and Rust does well to improve them.

Rust’s normal attack damage buff scales up to 80% at refinement five, which makes Yoimiya’s Blazing Arrows much more powerful.

2) Amos’ Bow

Amos' Bow description (image via miHoYo)

Like Rust, Amos’ Bow buffs its user’s normal attacks without diminishing the damage of their charged attacks. The normal attack damage bonus is only 12% at refinement one, which is low compared to Rust. However, Amos’ Bow’s ability and base stats more than make up for this minor shortcoming.

When Yoimiya uses Amos’ Bow, her attack damage increases based on the time the arrow spends in the air. Without refinement, this effect adds an 8% damage increase for every 0.1 seconds of airtime.

Furthermore, Amos’ Bow has a base attack of 608 at level 90, and provides an ATK% bonus of up to 49.6%. This bow’s base stats give it the edge over other 4-star options.

1) Thundering Pulse

Yoimiya with Thundering Pulse in Genshin Impact (image via miHoYo)

Thundering Pulse is the new 5-star bow available on Genshin Impact's current weapon banner. It also happens to be Yoimiya’s signature weapon and best-in-slot option.

Without refinement, the Thundering Pulse increases ATK by 20%, while its secondary stat can increase CRIT damage by up to 66.2%. These buffs are a natural fit for a main DPS like Yoimiya, but this bow’s passive ability makes it especially useful for Genshin Impact's new character.

Thundering Pulse creates Thunder Emblem stacks whenever a normal attack does damage, an Elemental Skill is cast, or if Energy is less than 100%. With all three stacks, this bow adds an incredible 40% damage buff to normal attacks.

Since Yoimiya prioritizes the auto-attack Blazing Arrows from her Elemental Skill, this normal attack damage buff is perfect for her. With this bow equipped, and with artifacts that buff Pyro damage, Yoimiya easily becomes a great DPS character in Genshin Impact.

