Top 5 reasons to get Sayu in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has now introduced Sayu, an Inazuman ninja with a penchant for running away, hiding, and sleeping.

Alongside Yoimiya, Sayu has made her debut as a playable character in the newest event banner. She is a 4-star Anemo-claymore character who can provide great support to a Genshin Impact team.

However, the new banner has been slightly controversial, and many wonder if it’s worth the Primogems. Nevertheless, this article covers a few reasons why players may want to wish for Sayu.

Why players should wish for Sayu in Genshin Impact’s character banner

5) Catch Crystalflies

Sayu catching a Crystalfly in Genshin Impact (image via silenttype)

Sayu’s passive talent, Yoohoo Art: Silencer's Secret, is one of the most useful abilities for exploration in Genshin Impact. When Sayu is on the team, characters can approach creatures like Crystalflies, crabs, and lizards without startling them.

Crystalflies produces Crystal Cores, which is needed to craft Condensed Resin. However, as many players are well-aware, Crystalflies can be hard to catch. They’re prone to flying up and away when a character approaches them. With Sayu on the team, this is no longer an issue.

For players who need more Condensed Resin materials, Sayu becomes the most useful character on the roster.

4) Anemo support

Sayu’s Muji-Muji Daruma creating Swirl effects with Klee (image via TheGamicissist)

Behind Sucrose, Sayu is just the second 4-star Anemo character in Genshin Impact so far. Because of this, many players are in need of a good Anemo support character to help break shields and create Swirl reactions. Thanks to her elemental abilities, Sayu can fill this role well.

Sayu can deal Anemo damage with her Elemental Skill’s Whirlwind Kick every 6-11 seconds. Moreover, her Elemental Burst summons a creature, the Muji-Muji Daruma, who deals Anemo damage whenever it’s not busy healing someone.

3) Flexible healing

The Muji-Muji Daruma healing Sayu (image via TheGamicissist)

Much like Bennett’s Elemental Burst, Sayu’s Muji-Muji Daruma only heals characters when their HP is below 70%. Players can use Sayu’s Elemental Burst to either heal their low-HP character or inflict Anemo damage.

Whether players need to create Swirl reactions or heal someone in a dire situation, Sayu’s Daruma can adjust for the role.

At just her first constellation, Sayu’s healing abilities become even better. Daruma ignores HP percentages and simply heals the active character while also using its Anemo attacks.

2) Powerful constellations

Sayu's constellations in Genshin Impact (image via MMOJACKX57)

Sayu’s best asset in combat is her Elemental Burst, and thankfully, most of her constellations work to improve this ability. Along with C1, mentioned in the previous section, Sayu’s fourth and sixth constellations focus on her burst.

C4 Sayu regenerates Energy whenever she creates Swirl reactions, which helps make her 80-energy Burst more accessible. Moreover, at C6, Sayu’s Muji-Muji Daruma gets attack and healing buffs scaled from her Elemental Mastery.

Also, like with every other character in Genshin Impact, Sayu’s third and fifth constellations increase the talent levels of her elemental abilities by three.

1) Elemental absorption

Sayu with Pyro absorbed (image via TheGamicissist)

With Sayu's held-version of her Elemental Skill, she can deal damage of a different element. When rolling around in her Windwheel state, Sayu may absorb any of the Hydro, Pyro, Cryo or Electro elements. If this happens, she will deal extra damage pertaining to whatever element she absorbs.

Elemental absorption diversifies Sayu's playstyle and makes her a pretty good elemental infuser. She can only absorb one element each time upon using her skill, but this may still be a good way to create elemental reactions while she's in play.

Also read: 5 Best PC games like Genshin Impact

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul