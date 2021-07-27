How to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact with Amazon Prime Gaming

Genshin Impact has begun a collab with Amazon, giving redeem codes to players with Prime Gaming accounts for free Primogems.

Between July and December 2021, Prime Gaming users can get up to eight unique redeem codes for Genshin Impact. Many players spend real money on Primogems, resins and other in-game currencies. With redeem codes, players can get some of these as rewards at no additional cost.

How to get Genshin Impact redeem codes with Amazon Prime Gaming

Genshin Impact rewards for July's Prime Gaming redeem code (image via Amazon)

Genshin Impact players who have Prime Gaming subscriptions can complete the following steps to get rewards:

Visit the Prime Gaming and Genshin Impact collaboration page Click ‘Claim Now’ on one of the rewards Sign in with a Prime Gaming account.

July’s Prime Gaming redeem code awards 60 Primogems, eight Hero’s Wit and five Mushroom Pizzas.

Prime Gaming promo code rewards (image via Genshin Impact)

In August, another redeem code will be activated, awarding a Fragile Resin, 8 Mystic Enhancement Ores and 20,000 Mora. The rest of the redeem code rewards are still unknown and will likely be revealed only when their activation dates get closer.

Prime Gaming redeem code rewards for Genshin Impact (image via Amazon)

New reward bundles will be available to Prime Gaming subscribers at least once a month for the rest of the year. Genshin Impact players should check back with the collaboration page to see when the new redeem codes can be unlocked.

How to use Genshin Impact redeem codes

To claim a Genshin Impact redemption code, players should do the following:

Visit the Genshin Impact gift redeem page Login to a miHoYo account Submit the required details: server, the Traveler’s nickname, and the redeem code

As an alternative method, players can redeem codes within the Genshin Impact game. They just need to open Paimon's menu and navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem code, then click "Redeem Now." Players can follow the prompt and enter their redeem code here to earn rewards.

Redeem code prompt (image via Genshin Impact)

Once this is done, the redeem code rewards are sent over to the player’s in-game mailbox. Players just need to press "Claim" on the mail item to see the rewards and transfer them to their inventory.

