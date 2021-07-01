How to get Primogems fast in Genshin Impact

Primogems are perhaps the most valuable currency in Genshin Impact. Thankfully, players have consistent ways to farm them.

Genshin Impact players use Primogems to buy wishes, hoping to obtain new characters and weapons. They can also spend Primogems to refill resin, allowing them to play more domains for rewards. Since this currency is so coveted, this article lists the major free sources of Primogems in Genshin Impact.

How to farm free Primogems in Genshin Impact

#1 - Daily Commissions

Daily Commissions (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can complete four commissions every day for 10 Primogems each. The Adventurers’ Guild rewards 20 more for completing all four tasks, so players can get 60 Primogems every day just from commissions.

#2 - Achievements

Achievements page (image via Genshin Impact)

Each achievement in Genshin Impact awards is between five and 20 Primogems. Players can find incomplete achievements in the tab under Paimon’s menu. However, some achievements are hidden, and players may have to play the game in strange ways to unlock them.

#3 - Events

Echoing Tales rewards page

Genshin Impact players can often obtain hundreds of Primogems from completing limited-time events. Events often provide other valuable rewards as well, such as talent books, Crowns of Insight, and event-exclusive items.

#4 - Character Test Runs

Kazuha Test Run event (image via Genshin Impact)

Players can complete the new Test Run domains whenever the event banners rotate. Genshin Impact awards 20 Primogems for trying out the featured 5-star character in a short challenge.

Cumulatively, Test Runs in Genshin Impact provide a small handful of valuable resources. Moreover, players get the chance to play unowned characters and decide whether they want to wish on the character event banner.

#5 - Story Quests

Cutscene still from Kazuha's Archon Quest (Image via Mihoyo)

New Story Quests often provide Primogems to players who complete them. Completing these quests is also often necessary to unlock future quests, so players should try to play through the main storyline whenever possible.

#6 - Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss floor rewards (image via Genshin Impact)

In the Spiral Abyss, everything up to Floor 8 only gives rewards once, including a total of 1200 Primogems. On the other hand, players can replay Floor 9 and beyond for rewards whenever the Spiral Abyss updates.

Every period of the Spiral Abyss, players can get up to 600 Primogems from completing the final four floors.

#7 - HoYoLAB daily check-in

Hoyolab Daily Check in (Image via Mihoyo)

This web resource is often ignored but very rewarding. By simply checking in on this page every day, players get rewards sent to their in-game mailbox. Players who check in daily can get 60 Primogems throughout the course of a month.

#8 - Genshin Impact redeem codes

Redeem code entry screen (image via Genshin Impact)

Players should keep looking for new redeem codes, especially since these codes often contain Primogems.

To use a redeem code, players should follow these steps:

Open Genshin Impact of PC or mobile Click on Paimon’s menu Navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem Code Enter the code and click “Exchange”

Anyone saving Primogems to buy wishes should also keep in mind Paimon’s Bargains. Here, players can buy wishes without Primogems, spending Stardust and Starglitter instead.

