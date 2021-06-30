Best build for Razor in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, Razor is a solid, 4-star DPS character who deals most of his damage with normal attacks.

Though Razor has Electro Vision, players would be best served to build him to deal improved physical damage. Razor users will want to land big damage numbers, even without using elements.

This article will cover some of the weapons and artifacts that players can equip to Razor.

Best weapons and artifacts in Genshin Impact for a DPS Razor build

Best weapons for Razor in Genshin Impact

Perhaps the best weapon for Razor is Wolf’s Gravestone. This 5-star claymore is one of the best weapons in the game, with great attack buffs that are especially useful against bosses and high-HP opponents.

Song of Broken Pines is another great 5-star claymore for Razor, as it buffs physical damage while having the highest base attack stat in the game.

Of course, a lot of players don’t have Wolf’s Gravestone, Song of Broken Pines, or any other 5-star claymore. Also, those who do have these weapons may likely be using them on different characters.

Fortunately, there are some great 4-star claymores for Razor to swing.

Snow-Tombed Starsilver

The craftable claymore from Dragonspine, Snow-Tombed Starsilver, is one of the best weapons for Razor because it improves physical damage. This buff increases to be a 34.5% damage bonus as players level up the claymore.

The Snow Tombed Starsilver also sometimes drops an icicle over enemies. This deals even more damage if those enemies are infused with Cryo.

Pairing a Cryo character with Razor can help trigger this damage buff, and players will be able to create Superconduct reactions as well, lowering the enemies’ physical resistance.

Serpent Spine

The Serpent Spine is another good option, though it's only available to those who’ve obtained it through the paid Battle Pass.

This claymore weapon will allow Razor to deal more damage as he spends more time on the field. However, it will also increase the damage taken, so it may be prudent to bring a shield support character.

Best artifacts for Razor in Genshin Impact

Razor players should prioritize physical damage when selecting his artifacts. Thankfully, the Pale Flame and Bloodstained Chivalry artifact sets provide a two-piece bonus that increases physical damage by 25%. Players can use two artifacts from each set to greatly improve Razor’s DPS.

Alternatively, a four-piece set of Gladiator’s Finale will work with Razor as well. His ATK will receive a percentage-based buff, and since he’s a claymore-user, his normal attacks will be much stronger.

As for artifact stats, Razor players should focus on ATK% and CRIT Rate, with CRIT Damage being a solid substat. A goblet that increases physical damage is also recommended.

