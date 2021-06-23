Who is Varka in Genshin Impact

There are several mysterious, unseen characters in Genshin Impact, and one such person is Varka.

In Genshin Impact, Varka is the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius. However, he’s not currently fulfilling his duties in Mondstadt. For the time being, Jean is the acting Grand Master in his place. Though Varka's backstory is largely unknown, several hints in the story reveal a little bit about the Grand Master.

Everything known about Grand Master Varka in Genshin Impact

Despite being a prominent figure in Mondstadt, Travelers haven’t yet met Varka in Genshin Impact. Half a year before the main character first arrived in Mondstadt, Varka left to go on an expedition and hasn’t been back since. Jean, meanwhile, has taken Varka’s responsibilities in his absence.

Varka: Grand Master

Jean: Acting Grand Master

Kaeya: Acting Acting Grand Master

Though she often serves as second-in-command to Varka, Jean is quite different from the Grand Master.

While Jean is a responsible and busy workaholic, Varka is known to be carefree and relaxed. He’s well-liked among the people of Mondstadt, even though he often leaves the city for expeditions. Jean, consequently, often has to handle Varka’s duties while he’s away. The two knights seem to have a good relationship nevertheless.

Varka’s strength and leadership in Genshin Impact

Based on several storylines in Genshin Impact, players know Varka to be a very strong individual. Varka may be proficient with a claymore, since he likely taught Razor how to use the weapon.

Varka is considered the strongest Knight of Favonius, with Jean mentioning his “legendary conquests.” The Fatui Harbinger Tartaglia has also mentioned that he’d like to fight Varka one day, commending him as the “titan of the Knights of Favonius.”

Furthermore, Barbara’s father is currently accompanying Varka on the expedition, and Barbara seems sure that Varka will keep everyone safe.

Varka is also regarded as a great leader in Mondstadt, holding the title "Knight of Boreas." Bennett even considers Varka his role model for his ability to lead the knights and appoint the right people for jobs.

Travelers can assume that Varka's moniker relates to a wolf in some way, as the name of the mystical wolf boss is “Lupus Boreas.” Per Knights of Favonius tradition, titles involving a wolf or lion are only given to those with great leadership potential. The Knight of Boreas title therefore fits perfectly for the Grand Master of the Knights.

Lupus Boreas in Genshin Impact (image via game8)

Varka’s future in Genshin Impact

Some players speculate that Varka will be a playable character in Genshin Impact, because of his strength. If and when the Traveler does meet Varka, it may not be in Mondstadt at all. Varka is prone to expeditions, so the protagonist may come across the Grand Master anywhere in Teyvat.

