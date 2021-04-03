Genshin Impact is filled with stories for fans to discover, like the existence of Varka. This is not new for miHoYo, as it had similar practices in previous games like Honkai Impact 3rd and Guns GirlZ.

Unlike previous successors that are similar to each other, Genshin Impact is said to be a universe of its own.

Varka in Genshin Impact is the current Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius but is currently absent, leaving Jean in charge as the acting Grand Master.

Varka in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the Grand Master so far

Jean has been second-in-command to Varka for years now, so it's only natural that Varka passes the job to her when he's absent from the job. Other than being the Grand Master, here are some things that are known about Varka so far.

Knights of Boreas

Andrius is also known as Lupus Boreas (Image via Fandom Wiki)

Varka held the title "Knight of Boreas." This title was most likely passed down from the people before him, just like the titles of "Dandelion Knight" and "Lionfang Knight."

According to the Favonius Sword's description, the "Wolf" and "Lion" titles are reserved for individuals with great leadership potential, and they will one day hold the position of Grand Master.

"Knight of Boreas" is assumed to be one of the "Wolf" titles, following the name of the Dominator of Wolves, Lupus Boreas.

Often went on an expedition

Expedition in Genshin Impact (Image via Fandom Wiki)

Varka is the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius. Jean is currently taking his position as the acting Grand Master as he's currently out for an expedition. According to Jean's story, he left half a year ago with the elite Knights of Favonius. Her story also suggests that Varka went on an expedition often.

Is the opposite of Jean

Jean is the current Acting Grand Master

Varka and Jean have a really good relationship. Jean has been second-in-command to Varka for years, and they trust each other completely despite having different personalities.

Varka is said to be relaxed and unruly, paying little attention to what Jean eventually has to do herself. Kaeya appreciates this attitude, but Diluc doesn't seem to appreciate him much.

A great fighter and a great leader

Varka fanart by Sunder (Image via Sunder, HoYoLab)

Varka is often described as an amazing fighter. Some stories and voice lines also imply that he has a large figure described as a "Titan" by Childe.

Barbara and Jean's father are currently on an expedition with Varka. Barbara's voice lines imply that she trusts that Varka will keep everyone safe. Jean describes him as "the knight of new frontiers and legendary conquests," further emphasizing his potential strength.

Bennett says that Varka is his role model as he's capable of leading a whole organization. He also knows how to appoint the right person for the Knights of Favonius.

Varka previously tried to make Lisa the Captain of the 8th Company when she first joined the Knights. Of course, this position is frequently rejected by the Purple Witch.

Changed Razor's life

Razor was most likely taught how to wield claymore by Varka

It's been hinted that he's the one who told Razor of his humanity and even gave him his name. Varka also taught Razor how to wield the claymore, and Razor's voice lines imply that Varka is a claymore user himself.

After he left for an expedition, Varka passed on this job to Lisa, who became Razor's new mentor.

