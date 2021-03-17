Genshin Impact Hangout event guide for Bennett: All 6 endings explained in 1.4 update

Genshin Impact 1.4 update is finally here, along with a new hangout event featuring 4 characters to hangout with: Bennett, Chongyun, Barbara and Noelle.

Bennett's misfortune accompanied him all his life in Genshin Impact, hurting him and everyone around him. This caused his little Benny's adventure team to dissolve.

Genshin Impact Bennett hangout event: First and second ending

Bennett Hangout event screen

The Traveler meets Bennett next to the front desk of the Adventurer's Guild, where Bennett will proceed to tell the Honorary Knight how big of a fan he is. Bennett will ask the Traveler for help with his adventure.

Choosing "We could just do something else instead," will unlock the first and second path of his story. Bennett will wonder where they could spend time hanging out.

Players will have two choices:

Bennett Hangout event screen

"How about we hang out around town?"

"How about a walk in the wild?"

Genshin Impact: Bennett's Hangout - "Fruitless Anticipation" Ending

"Fruitless Anticipation" ending

Choosing "How about we hang out around town?" opens the path for the first ending. Bennett and the Traveler will wander around Mondstadt, where they will fail to do anything because of Bennett's bad luck.

They ended up waiting for Blanche for a couple of hours, before she appears and tells them they waited for nothing.

Genshin Impact: Bennett's Hangout - "Hasty Farewell" Ending

"Hasty Farewell" ending

Choosing "How about a walk in the wild?" will cause Bennett to suggest a great place in the wild with a lot of dandelion.

They reach there just to find the place ruined by something unknown. Bennett then notices a couple of precious chests lying around with nobody guarding them. Bennett and the Traveler open the chests, and it turns out to be empty.

Bennett then suggests a new place to hang out with the traveler, but as soon as they reach that place, it starts raining heavily. Obtaining this ending unlocks the Genshin Impact achievement "Archaic Lord of Lightning and Blitz.

Genshin Impact Bennett Hangout event: Third and fourth ending

Bennett Hangout event screen

After Bennett asks for help on his adventure, choosing "Sure! Let's go on an adventure!" will get him excited about their new adventure.

Bennett will ask if the traveler makes food before he goes on an adventure, giving players 2 choices:

Bennett Hangout event screen

"I do."

"No, I usually leave straight away."

If players choose to answer with "I do," Bennett will offer to cook for both of them, making an ominous dish that looks suspicious. The Traveler and Bennett proceed to the domain after.

There, they will get trapped and meet Royce, a former member of Benny's adventure team. He immediately knows that he's in trouble upon seeing Bennett.

Afterwards, Royce will inform the Traveler and Bennett that he is without supplies, and asks Bennett for some.

Bennett asks for the Traveler's opinion, giving players 2 choices:

Bennett Hangout event screen

"You cooked it, you can do whatever you want with it."

"No way, you don't owe him anything."

Genshin Impact: Bennett's Hangout - "Taste Tester Royce" Ending

"Taste Tester Royce" ending

After choosing "you cooked it, you can do whatever you want with it," Royce will eat Bennett's suspicious food and faint.

Genshin Impact: Bennett's Hangout - "Ready to Make Sacrifices" Ending

"Ready to Make Sacrifices" ending

If players choose "no way, you don't owe him anything," the three of them will realize that they're stuck, until Bennett remembers that one time he passed out, and while he was unconscious, his luck didn't get worse. He was saved and everyone returned safely. Bennett then decides to eat his own food to faint and save everyone.

Genshin Impact Bennett hangout event: Fifth and sixth ending

This route also requires the players to answer with, "Sure! Let's go on an adventure!"

Bennett will then ask if the Traveler makes food before an adventure.

Bennett Hangout event screen

After choosing, "No, I usually leave straight away," both of them will immediately go to the domain.

Inside the domain, they will face a puzzle with 2 mechanisms to be operated. Bennet offers to sacrifice himself to press one of them, leaving the Traveler with 2 choices:

Bennett Hangout event screen

"Go ahead! We won't get anywhere just staring at them."

"Hmm, how can I let you face the danger alone?"

Genshin Impact: Bennett's Hangout - "No Wonder It's a Top-Class Commission" Ending

"No Wonder It's a Top-Class Commission" ending

If players choose "Go ahead! We won't get anywhere just staring at them," the domain will close on them, causing the Traveler and Bennett to be stuck inside.

Genshin Impact: Bennett's Hangout - "Fortunate Outcome" Ending

"Fortune Outcome" ending

Choosing "Hmm, how can I let you face the danger alone?" will cause Bennett and the Traveler to agree to operate the two mechanisms at the same time, which will lead to another puzzle behind the door.

Bennett yet again offers to sacrifice himself and operate the damaging mechanism while players try to solve the puzzle. The puzzle can be finished by doing the following sequences:

Bennet Hangout event puzzle solution

Solving this puzzle on the first try will reward players with the "The Power of Luck" achievement.

A Luxurious chest will open once players solve the puzzle, resulting in the "Fortunate Outcome" ending.

Bennett in Genshin Impact is infamous for his bad luck in Mondstadt. Everyone who had sailed with him chose to jump ship after a series of unfortunate events. Hopefully, the players' company will bring a little faith to Benny's adventurer team.