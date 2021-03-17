Genshin Impact 1.4 update Hangout event guide for Barbara: All 5 endings and Hangout memories

The Genshin Impact 1.4 update introduced Barbara's Hangout event for players to discover up to five various endings and earn rewards for each of them.

"Hangout Events: Series I" - Story Quest Overview



Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to unlock Hangout Events for Barbara, Noelle, Chongyun, and Bennett.



Barbara is a four-star rated hydro-elemental character who is the Church of Favonius's deaconess in Genshin Impact.

Update 1.4 introduced a new Hangout event where players can earn in-game rewards by hanging out with Barbara. These events present players with a chance to spend time with their favorite characters in Genshin Impact.

Barbara's hangout event in Genshin Impact 1.4 provides players with five memories or endings. Additionally, each of these memories grants players in-game rewards. The prizes for all five hangout memories or endings in Barbara's hangout event are:

Obtain 1 Hangout Memory - 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guide to Freedom

Obtain 2 Hangout Memories - 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero’s Wit, 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

Obtain 3 Hangout Memories - 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 5 Spicy Stew

Obtain 4 Hangout Memories - 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero’s Wit, 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

Obtain 5 Hangout Memories - 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guide to Freedom

The following is a complete rundown of all the Hangout memories or endings for Barbara's event.

Barbara's Hangout event in Genshin Impact 1.4

Before getting started with Barbara’s hangout event, players will need two-story keys. Once the event has been unlocked, no additional keys are required to progress in Genshin Impact.

Barbara's Hangout Memory 1

To complete the first Hangout memory, players must follow a series of steps. They are:

Once the player reaches Wolvendom and speaks with Barbara, head over to confront Albert.

During their conversation with Albert, select the following dialogue choices to progress.

“A lot of monsters here…”

“Searched all the nearby areas…”

“Must have been wolves…”

After this conversation, follow Albert until he stops and then speak with him.

Either of the two dialogue options presented will lead to the first Hangout Event memory or ending for Barbara.

Barbara's Hangout Memory 2

To complete the second hangout memory for Barbara's Hangout event, players must follow the steps below:

During the Albert dialogue, select these conversational choices:

“Gather more people…”

“How can you be certain…”

“Do you still hear her…”

Following this, return to Barbara and follow her out of Wolvendom.

Agree to speak to Sister Victoria for Barbara. Failing to do so will lead the Hangout Event to an immediate end.

After this, speak with Victoria and clean the Cathedral grounds. This will trigger the next event with Barbara.

When presented the option, select the Cat’s Tail Drink.

After that, head over to Victoria and speak with her once more. Following that, head down to the Cat’s Tail to interact with Barbara.

The players will need to talk to the three fans and not lose any hearts. The three fans include:

Herman: option about his daughter.

Schulz: option about work.

Susie: option about being considerate.

To trigger a second hangout memory, players need to interact with Barbara and then follow her out of town to witness the chain's final portion in Genshin Impact.

Barbara's Hangout Memory 3

To complete the third hangout memory for Barbara's hangout event in Genshin Impact 1.4, players will need to follow a series of steps. These steps include:

During the Albert dialogue, pick these conversational choices:

“Gather more people…”

“How can you be certain…”

“Do you still hear her…”

Following this, return to Barbara and follow her out of Wolvendom.

Agree to speak to Sister Victoria for Barbara. Failing to do so will lead the Hangout Event to come to an immediate end.

After this, players need to speak with Victoria and clean the Cathedral grounds. This will trigger the next event with Barbara.

When presented the option, select the Chilibrew and then choose to split-up.

Then speak with Sister Victoria and grab the marked chilis at the Stone Gate.

With the marked chilis, head towards the Whispering Wood located outside Mondstadt. Follow the trail around the marked areas until they meet up with Barbara.

Agree to fight three waves of Treasure Hoarders and rescue the merchant.

After rescuing the merchant, talk to them and select the Liyue Chilibrew as the reward for rescuing them.

This will result in players obtaining a third hangout memory for Barbara's hangout event in Genshin Impact.

Barbara's Hangout Memory 4

To complete the fourth hangout memory for Barbara's hangout event in Genshin Impact 1.4, players will need to follow the following steps:

Instead of choosing to split-up after selecting the Chilibrew, players must choose to stay together.

Following that, players will need to head over to the Whispering Woods' marked location and defeat the Hilichurl.

After this, a man arrives at the location. Threaten this man with the Knight of Favonius.

This will lead the man to fight the player. Once the player defeats the NPC and he runs away, Barbara will speak to the player.

This will allow the player to grab the fourth hangout memory for Barbara's hangout event in Genshin Impact.

Barbara's Hangout Memory 5

To complete the final hangout for Barbara's hangout event in Genshin Impact, players can choose one of the following:

Choose the Sweet Flowers as a reward from the merchant in the third Hangout Memory (faster option).

Instead of threatening the man in the fourth Hangout Memory, players can help Barbara in healing him.

These paths will eventually lead the players to meet Barbara in the garden located outside the Adventurers' Guild Headquarters. Reaching that point will allow players to grab the final hangout memory from Barbara's hangout event in Genshin Impact 1.4.