Genshin Impact World Level adjustment feature explained: Decrease World Level to face weaker opponents

Genshin Impact 1.4 now allows players to use the World Level adjustment feature to decrease it and face weaker opponents.

However, one downside of doing so is the rewards and materials dropped by enemies. They may not be the same as those obtained from the current World Level of players.

So it is best to think twice before adjusting the World Level in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact World Level adjustment feature introduction

miHoYo officially introduced the new feature in the version 1.4 update special program video posted on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

It revealed that players can now manually lower their World Level in their game's main menu.

All that gamers have to do is open the menu and click the 'i' icon beside the current World Level. After a box appears, presenting their current World Level stats and details, players need to select the Revert World Level option.

It then shows the possible changes they can make, including the World Level adjustment feature. Once done, the current World Level will then be lowered by one.

Players must note that only those who are at least World Level 5 are eligible to use this new feature. Also, it can only be used once every 24 hours.

When to use the World Level adjustment feature in Genshin Impact?

If gamers are having a difficult time defeating enemies, the World Level adjustment feature could be utilized. It will make things easier for those struggling to knock off opponents with their current characters.

But they must also keep in mind that the rewards and materials obtained would be worse than the usual prizes they can get when using the current World Level. Hence, it is best to weigh the options first before adjusting the same.

