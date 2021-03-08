Genshin Impact: How to convert extra materials into useful resources using Parametric Transformer

In Genshin Impact, players tend to gather a lot of materials along the way. Some may not be used and could just be extra items. However, they can be converted into useful resources, thanks to the Parametric Transformer.

It can transmute materials into other forms. Players just need to power it up by using elemental attacks. Here's everything players need to know about converting extra materials into useful resources using the Parametric Transformer.

How to get Parametric Transformer in Genshin Impact

Players need to finish the Tianqui Treasure Trail to get the Parametric Transformer. The good thing is, they don't need to craft it anymore. It will be rewarded as soon as they complete the quest.

Convert extra materials into useful resources using Parametric Transformer in Genshin Impact

It is highly possible that using high-graded materials could affect the quality of the possible converted materials. However, players must note that the results of each transmutation are random.

Some of the most recommended materials to use are the Pinecone and Sunsettia, which gamers can commonly find in Genshin Impact. These materials do not see much use in the game, which is why it is best to use these for the Parametric Transformer.

A dialog box asking players to add a material for the transmutation process using the Parametric Transformer (Image via Noxxis Gaming, YouTube)

Players may also use materials that they can purchase in the General Goods Store. They can buy bulk items, which gamers can eventually use in the transmutation process.

Here are some of the most commonly converted materials players can get by using the Parametric Transformer in Genshin Impact:

Mora (20,000-40,000)

Hero's Wit

Adventurer's Experience

Guide to Resistance

Teachings of freedom

Teachings of ballad

Teachings of gold

Cryo shard

Boreal tooth

Most Elixir

Characters of different types could be used for the elemental attacks needed. Using multiple elements may produce different results.