5 best elemental reactions in Genshin Impact in 2021

There are multiple elemental reactions, considered as combos from two different elements, in Genshin Impact.

The game has already introduced six of the seven playable elements. Elemental reactions are widely seen in the game's combat system and can be utilized to make attacks and skills more powerful.

This article lists the best elemental reactions in Genshin Impact in 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five most potent Genshin Impact elemental reactions

#5 - Crystallize (Geo plus Pyro, Electro, Hydro, or Cryo)

Crystallize comes from the elemental reaction between the Geo element and either Pyro, Electro, Hydro, or Cryo.

Once a Crystallize reaction occurs, it produces elemental shards that players can pick to make a shield, which absorbs damage from matching elements. The type of elemental shard depends on the other element associated with the Geo type.

#4 - Superconduct (Cryo plus Electro)

Superconduct, as it says, is a super elemental reaction using the Cryo and Electro elements at once.

Superconduct deals a massive ice attack that totally disrupts enemies. Their physical resistance is affected, lowering it by half.

This attack deals an enormous amount of damage and is very useful at the same time. It's also easy to set up. Players can even use Kaeya and Lisa, who are free characters in Genshin Impact.

#3 - Swirl (Anemo plus Pyro, Electro, Hydro, or Cryo)

Swirl results from a reaction between an Anemo and either a Pyro, Electro, Hydro, or Cryo-affected creature. It can deal extra damage, and applies debuff when the triggering character has a 4-piece Viridiscent Venerer's set.

One interesting fact about the Anemo state is that it cannot remain on one target. Triggering Swirl may cause other secondary reactions with its possible wide range of targets.

#2 - Melt (Pyro plus Cryo, Cryo plus Pyro)

Melt is an elemental reaction between the Pyro and Cryo elements. However, its overall damage output depends on the order of elements used.

When the the Pyro element triggers the reaction on Cryo-affected enemies, the final damage will be twice the original damage. If it's the other way around, then the damage will be multiplied by 1.5 times.

#1 - Vaporize (Pyro plus Hydro, Hydro plus Pyro)

Vaporize is triggered by the elemental reaction between the Pyro and Hydro elements. Characters such as Hu Tao paired with Tartaglia can be one example to do so.

The damage rate also depends on the order of elements. When the Pyro element triggers the Vaporize reaction, the damage dealt will be 1.5x of the actual damage. When the Hydro element triggers the reaction, the final damage will be twice the original damage.