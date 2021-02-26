Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: Will Yaoyao be introduced as the first playable Dendro character?

Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks have spread rumors that Yaoyao might be introduced as the first playable Dendro character.

Dendro is one of the seven elements present in the Genshin Impact world. As of now, only six are playable, along with the NPCs that players may interact with along the way.

With that being said, here's what the gaming community knows at the moment about Yaoyao and the Dendro-type based on the Genshin Impact 1.4 rumors.

Genshin Impact rumors and leaks featuring Yaoyao

The Chinese forum site about Genshin Impact showed a picture of Paimoon, Qiqi, and an unnamed young female character wearing an alleged Liyue-style outfit. The image got fans curious about who the character could be, although one name was strongly pointed out.

Fans who saw the picture from the original post hinted that the unnamed girl might be Yaoyao. The mysterious character hasn't appeared yet in the game even as an NPC, so rumors that it is Yaoyao circulated quickly in the Genshin Impact community worldwide.

Another one is a photo posted by user TeyvatTips on Twitter. It presented eight characters rumored to appear in the upcoming updates, including Genshin Impact 1.4.

One of those characters is Yaoyao, with the user also claiming that she will be a Dendro-type character. Along with her are the long-rumored characters to arrive in Genshin Impact, including the 5-star banner Pyro-type, Hu Tao, the Hydro-type, Mimi, and the coveted Opera singer, Yunjin.

Sayu, rumored to be the first Anemo-type claymore user, is also included in the posted image. The Pyro-type sword user, Kazuha, is also present, and Cyro-type characters Rosaria and Shenli, from Mondstadt and Liyue, respectively.

Genshin Impact Dendro element

Currently, in Genshin Impact, the Dendro element is only seen as an inflicted effect by the Dendro Samarchurls and Slimes. Their green field spell and poison cloud seed attacks cause the Dendro status effect if those could successfully hit other characters.

Another character rumored to be a Dendro-type is Baizhu, also speculated to debut soon in Genshin Impact. She was first introduced in the game's Guizhong quest as an NPC.

However, rumors about Baizhu are fewer compared to the leaks for Yaoyao and the characters mentioned above. But her affiliation with the Dendro element is known by fans and the Genshin Impact community. Fans are excited to learn more about the element yet to be formally introduced in the game.

Nevertheless, rumors will remain as so until they are confirmed by the developers, miHoYo. And the only thing everyone can do is to wait for their official announcement.