Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: Will Mimi be a playable character?

Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks imply that Mimi, who was known as a non-playable character or NPC, could eventually become a playable one in the near future.

The near future could already be next month as rumors that suggest a possible March 7th debut for update 1.4 continue to spread around the Genshin Impact community.

Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks show Mimi's playable debut possibilities

On the official Genshin Impact Reddit page, a user named Drakolla911 posted an image showing eight characters who could possibly make their playable debuts by Genshin Impact 1.4. And one of those was Mimi, who may likely be a four or 5-star rated Hydro character, and even a banner one.

Image via Drakolla911, Reddit

Along with Mimi, other characters who also appear on the image include the likes of the long-rumored Pyro-type character Hu Tao, the Cyro-type character Rosaria, and the renowned Opera singer Yunjin, all of which are high-rated Genshin Impact characters.

Other characters in the image are Yaoyao, who is speculated to debut the Dendro-type element, Sayu, and Kazuha, who are both Anemo-type characters, and the Cyro-type claymore fighter Shenli.

All of these characters are expected to be rated four or five stars, and others may be dubbed as banner characters.

Genshin Impact Inazuma introduction

Genshin Impact updates introduce various new areas in the game as well. One dose of information about Mimi is that she resides in the upcoming Genshin Impact region called Inazuma.

Image via Genshin Impact

All the characters on the image above are most likely from Inazuma as well. A common factor which the region entails on the characters that belong in it is the traditional Japanese fashion and design used on all of them.

Although there are others who suggest that the possible debut of the Inazuma region could not see any confirmation up until Genshin Impact 1.6.

With that being said, it may be one major implication that Mimi and the rest of the Inazuma affiliated characters may also not arrive sooner or later in Genshin Impact 1.4.

Genshin Impact official announcements to be made soon

Genshin Impact fans and the community may just wait until miHoYo, the developers themselves, make their move to officially announce the upcoming updates and details regarding the future of the game.

It is best to follow the official social media accounts and the website of miHoYo for fans to stay tuned to the latest news about Genshin Impact.