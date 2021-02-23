Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: Mimi banner release date and everything else we know so far

Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks regarding Mimi, a potential banner character, continue to circulate on the internet. Fans can't hold their curiosity and excitement for her possible arrival as a playable character.

Here's everything known so far about one of the rumored Genshin Impact 1.4 banner characters.

Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks about Mimi

Most Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks about Mimi are fan-made, rendered visuals or footage claimed to be part of data mining for some other possible new characters.

One of these is a rendered 3D model fan art by a user named Lumie on Twitter. It referred to how Mimi could possibly look when she arrives as a playable character in Genshin Impact.

The tweet garnered attention from some of the game's fans, with a majority praising her work and appreciating her efforts.

Another leak is an alleged data mined photo also posted on Twitter by a user named Matangkad. It was tweeted in November last year but already presets multiple rumored characters that may shortly make their way to Genshin Impact.

Mimi is one of them, as well as other names that continue to ring some bells around the gaming community, including the long-rumored Pyro character, Hu Tao.

A video of a dancing Mimi rendered as a 3D model on 4k resolution was posted on YouTube by a channel named Ace Yoen more than a month ago. This rumored character was seen dancing, and some fans expressed how they find Mimi cute and elegant.

Some also commented that she might be a five-star rated character based on her looks and design.

When will Mimi arrive in Genshin Impact?

There is still no official announcement about Mimi or even the upcoming Genshin Impact update 1.4.

But since the last update, 1.3, arrived on February 3rd, fans can assume that the next update may be released by developers miHoYo in a month or two. This would be possible if they follow the pattern of update releases since Genshin Impact 1.1.

And to date, Mimi hasn't been part of the past beta testings, comic graphic releases, or other visual works promoting the game. Even so, the hype about her being a possible banner character is still high, along with other rumored names such as Rosaria and Ayaka.

The Genshin Impact update 1.3 is still available, and fans can accomplish some of its limited-time events. This includes the Lantern Rite Festival, where they can obtain some rare and useful rewards.

Finishing the Tower Defense event in the Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus and reaching the coveted Difficulty 7 can help gamers gain plenty of Veneficus Segils until February 28th.